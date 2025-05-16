The Dallas Stars beat themselves in a must-win game for the Jets

The Dallas Stars can have the worst of luck some nights throughout the season. Tonight was no exception to that curse. The fact that one of the Winnipeg goals was scored off Harley's skate blade shows how cursed Dallas sports can be. The Dallas Stars ended up losing 4-0 against the Winnipeg Jets. The Stars and the Jets are returning to Dallas for a game 6 at the American Airlines Center. This series should have been over tonight, and handshakes could have been done at center ice.

Unfortunately, the Stars like to play with their food and allow teams to hang around in playoff series. I'm worried about the Stars now that the Jets have some momentum heading to Dallas for a game on Saturday. The Stars had the opportunity to end their season tonight and failed to do so. I would hate to look back at this next week as the turning point in the series for the Jets. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's loss to the Jets.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 4. Nothing you can do about puck luck

There is scoring a good goal, and then there's puck luck. Mark Scheifele scored the first goal for Winnipeg tonight, however, it went off Harley's skate and in the net. There's nothing you can do when the puck gets lucky bounces. The only thing the Stars could have done after that goal was to continue to find ways to score. Unfortunately, Hellebuyck at home is like trying to score on a massive brick wall. There was nothing the Stars could have done about tonight's score. Moving on to game 6 is all they can do now.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 3. Miro Heiskanen looked good

One good takeaway from tonight's loss is that Miro Heiskanen looks like a million dollars the way he was playing tonight. He looked much better than in game 4 back in Dallas on Tuesday night. Although he looked good during game 5, let's not jump him back to 30 minutes a game for game 6 on Saturday night. I like the slow increase in his minutes throughout his return to action from his knee injury. The Stars didn't lose tonight because their defense was bad; it was the unlucky bounce off Harley's skate.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 2. No pressure on Hellebuyck

The Stars only had eight shots on goal halfway through the game tonight. That's not going to cut it against Hellebuyck and the Winnipeg Jets. Just because the Stars are up 3-1 in the series doesn't mean they take their foot off the gas pedal. The Stars had a great chance to close out the series tonight, but instead will play game 6 in Dallas on Saturday night. Coaches can be conservative with play up 3-1 in a playoff series, however, you need to be aggressive with Hellebuyck between the pipes.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 1. Stop preparing for the Oilers

Based on how the Stars performed on the ice this evening, the team is already looking ahead to the Edmonton Oilers. The Stars must realize they aren't guaranteed to play them if they don't win one game against the Jets. That's all the Stars need to do to move on in the playoffs. Stop looking ahead at the future and focus on what's in front of you. The fact that the Stars couldn't finish off the Jets tonight was disappointing. The Stars must do it at home against the Jets on Saturday.

