The Dallas Stars begin their East Coast road trip against the Islanders

It's been a rough stretch of hockey for the Dallas Stars recently. I did not see the stinker that Jake Oettinger would have on Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils. It's only the second time this season that he's been pulled from a hockey game. To me, it looked like the defense in front of him failed him, given Oettinger's illness. You could tell, even on the saves he made, that Jake was not feeling too well. I'm surprised that Glen Gulutzan didn't just bench him before the game.

However, that game is in the past and the Stars better snap out of it before the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin. Nothing like a nice East Coast road trip to get out of the slump they are in right now. They will be taking on the New York Islanders tonight whom have had a fantastic season with Matthew Schaefer having a rookie season to remember. Can the Stars overcome Schaefer and the Islanders tonight? Here are the four keys to the game against the New York Islanders tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Preview: 4. Fight through the sickness

One thing that is super contagious in hockey is a losing streak. The Stars have been in the middle of a couple of them this season, and tonight would be a perfect time to snap it and get back in the win column. The Stars don't need to have this losing streak heading into the playoffs. Tonight is a perfect night to fight through this and win tonight's game. Dallas can't allow the Islanders to have breakaways tonight. Fight through it and get the win tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Preview: 3. Get one more win without Mikko Rantanen

The moose is very close to returning, and Mikko Rantanen should be back on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. If the New York Islanders fans would stop reminding the Dallas fanbase what happened the last time these two teams played, that would be great. However, the Stars need to win one more game without Rantanen in the lineup, and it's tonight against the Islanders. Prove to the Islanders' fanbase that we don't need Rantanen in the lineup to win hockey games tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Preview: 2. Shut down Bo Horvat

The main player that the Stars need to shut down tonight is Bo Horvat. He's been a pain in his opponent's butts with 29 goals and 21 assists this season. I'm sure he would love to help the Islanders sweep the season series against the Stars. Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell will have the pleasure of making sure that he doesn't find the back of the net tonight. Shut down Horvat and come away with the win over the Islanders and split the season series.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Preview: 1. Make Matthew Schaefer earn the win tonight

Another player I don't want to see have a career game tonight is Matthew Schaefer. He needs to learn that every night in the NHL isn't a given, and he can't be putting up career stats as he has in his first season. I'm sure he will be the top candidate for the Calder Memorial Trophy this season. The Stars need to make sure they put the damper on him winning the trophy tonight. If the Stars can do that tonight, they should come away with the win and snap their three-game losing streak.