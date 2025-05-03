The Dallas Stars do have a game 7 advantage that the Avalanche doesn't have

The Dallas Stars decided to dance with the devil again instead of winning game 6. Now we have a game 7 at the American Airlines Center tonight. We all know Pete DeBoer has a good record for game 7s. The guy hasn't lost one Game 7 in his entire career. He will need all the help he can get tomorrow, as he can with Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson out of the lineup. Here's the one advantage even the Colorado Avalanche can't top in tonight's game at the AAC.

The one thing that the Stars have over the Avalanche is that the Stars have won every game in this series that has been on ESPN. After reviewing the post-game reports, I noticed that they lost every game on TNT compared to ESPN. With the game being on ABC/ESPN tonight, the Stars might have some hockey gods' luck coming their way later tonight. However, don't count out the Colorado Avalanche getting revenge for last season. I know that series loss is still fresh in their minds.

The Stars have to shut down the big three tonight if they want to finish off the Avalanche on home ice. They won't get another game to redeem themselves if they lose tonight. It's do or die at the American Airlines Center. Everyone wanted this game to go seven games, except for Stars fans. Most of the fanbase wished the Stars were resting after seeing what the St. Louis Blues did to the Winnipeg Jets in the second period. If the Stars win this game, they will take on an opponent that could be fatigued.

Whomever wins this game tonight will take on an excellent team in the second round of the playoffs. Colorado or Dallas will take on the best team in the entire league, or take the Cinderella team that made the playoffs with a surge at the end of the season. So far, the Stanley Cup Playoffs have been very entertaining. I hope the Stars advance to the next round so my contributors and I can continue to bring Dallas Stars playoff news.

