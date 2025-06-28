The Dallas Stars needed to draft some physicality in this draft. It's no secret why the Stars were unable to beat the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals for a second year in a row. It was because the Stars had no physicality on their roster. Well, the Stars made sure to address that with their fourth-round selection, Brandon Gorzynski. He's a very gritty forward with a lot of upside in the physicality category. Here's more on the fourth-round selection, Gorzynski

He reminds me a lot of a young Jason Arnott, someone who can score but chooses to be a physical presence on the ice. He scored 17 goals and recorded 25 assists last season with the Calgary Hitmen. I see his ceiling being as high as Jamie Benn without the "C". I think he could use some time to develop his game with the Hitmen next season before being considered for Cedar Park. However, I think the Stars reached a bit with this selection in the draft.

I don't see the Stars rushing his development at the moment; there are some other players ahead of him who will return to his junior club and will continue to be considered Cedar Park candidates before him. As of now, he will probably return to his junior club and develop. I think the Stars are brilliant for picking up someone with physicality, though. It's something they need throughout their roster, and he fits the bill for that. Stars' fans won't see him for some time, though, because of his age and other issues he needs to work on.

The Stars have a couple of picks in the fifth round coming up. I see them potentially going back to drafting a wing or looking at defensemen who could help the Stars compete for the Stanley Cup in the future. So far, the Stars haven't drafted anyone from Finland this year, which is very shocking. However, don't count that out just yet with their remaining draft picks. The Stars are building for the future and have a lot of picks at their disposal today to do that.

