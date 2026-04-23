The Dallas Stars enter the Minnesota wilderness looking for a series lead

I can tell you for a fact that Game 2 was a much better performance by the Dallas Stars. While it wasn't perfect, they didn't give up six goals to the Wild as they did in Game 1. Now the series shifts north into St. Paul as the Stars get ready to take on the Minnesota Wild tonight. It's another late start, so make sure you have your caffeine ready. Dallas will look to take their first series lead with a win tonight; if they lose, it will be playing catch-up all over again.

Dallas will be without one of their best players for Games 3 and 4 in the Minnesota wilderness. Not having Roope Hintz in the lineup will probably hinder their offense a little bit heading into tonight's game. However, they didn't have any issues in Game 2 finding the back of the net. Can the Stars navigate the wilderness and come away with a 2-1 series lead tonight? Here are the four keys to tonight's game as the Stars look to build off their Game 2 win.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 4. Don't let the crowd get to you

Minnesota is known for having a pesky crowd during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and I expect them to be rowdy for the next two games. Dallas needs to shut out the noise and focus on the task at hand. Dallas has done a really good job of playing playoff hockey on the road over the last three seasons. Dallas needs to continue that focus and mentality tonight in St. Paul. Shut out their crowd and take what is ours: the series lead.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 3. Keep the top line producing

It was great to see the top line in the spotlight on Monday night in Dallas. Wyatt Johnston, Matt Duchene, and Jason Robertson were your goal scorers in the 4-2 win over the Wild. If Dallas wants any shot of the series lead by the end of tonight, they need to come out swinging with their top line. It worked well in Game 2, and it needs to continue in Game 3 tonight. Keep the top players producing and Dallas should look just like they did in Game 2 tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 2. Shut down Matt Boldy again

The Dallas Stars need to shut down Matt Boldy again if they want to come out on top against the Wild tonight. They did a good job of shutting him down the other night. Brock Faber was their only offense in Game 2 back in Dallas on Monday night. Let's keep it that way to take the 2-1 series lead tonight. Dallas will have both of its top defensemen in the lineup, so it needs to do what it did in Game 2 to be successful tonight. Keep Boldy off the scoreboard, and you are coming away with a win tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 1. Play as a team

One thing that all Dallas Stars fans know is that this team is tough to beat when everyone is together on the same page. Dallas needs to play as a team tonight if they want to navigate the wilderness. It's going to be a rowdy atmosphere because Minnesota is the state of hockey, and I think that all hockey fans respect that. Dallas needs to lean into each other and play as a team. Tonight could be a massive turning point in the series if everyone focuses on winning Game 3.