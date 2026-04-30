The Dallas Stars fight for survival in the Minnesota wilderness tonight

I hope this isn't our final pregame article of the season. This team is too talented to bow out in the first round of the playoffs. I know the Stars have key injuries to Roope Hintz and Nils Lundkvist, but the Wild haven't seen the full potential of how the Stars maintained second place in the Central Division this season. Let's show them "a good time" and force Game 7 on Saturday. Here are the four keys to the game tonight as the Stars look to keep their season alive.

This story is still being written. pic.twitter.com/vKXoEhxy3o — x - Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 30, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 4. Fight for your lives

The Dallas Stars are fighting to keep their season alive tonight. There should be no slacking off on either side of the ice tonight. Minnesota is going to be hungry to wrap this series up at home. Dallas needs to charge the net and keep firing the puck at it. I don't want to see a bunch of passing and taking one shot before skating backward on defense. Dallas's backs are against the wall, and fans want to see more urgency in their game tonight than in Game 5.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 3. Bunting is finally getting his shot

Michael Bunting is joining the lineup after Arttu Hyry got injured in Game 5. It stings because Hyry was the Stars' best faceoff winner in this series. However, I'm interested to see if Bunting can generate some offense on Jamie Benn's line tonight. Bunting helped the Predators generate some offense, and the bottom six on the Stars' roster need to produce tonight. With the season on the line tonight, why not get one more game out of Bunting?

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 2. Put Matt Boldy in a timeout

I appreciate what he did for Team USA in the Gold Medal game, but Dallas needs to put Matt Boldy in a timeout tonight. He can't afford to jumpstart the Wild's offense because it would be game over for Dallas immediately. Throughout this series, Boldy has brought energy and life to the Wild with the injuries they sustained in the first round. I want to see him get slammed into the boards, throwing him off his game tonight. The Stars can't afford for him to get hot at any point in the game, especially the third period.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 1. Why not see what Petrovic can do?

Alexander Petrovic is also in the lineup this evening, taking Tyler Myers' spot. I don't know why our coach didn't do this sooner, but why not now, because the season is on the line. Petrovic has done a good job in the playoffs for the Stars, and I will be interested to see if he can pick up the slack that Myers had in the first five games. I'm not going to be too harsh on Petrovic if the Stars end up getting eliminated tonight. Let's see if he can jumpstart some of the offense while slowing down Minnesota's top six.