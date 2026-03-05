The Stars trade for Predators Michael Bunting in possibly their final trade this year

The Dallas Stars are almost at the NHL Trade Deadline, and they need to make a trade for a wing with Tyler Seguin out of the lineup for the remainder of the season. Well, Nill checked that off his list this afternoon with the trade for Predators' Michael Bunting. The Stars sent a third-round pick back in exchange for the contract-expiring player. Let's take a look at what Bunting brings to the Stars and how it will make a difference when they make the postseason.

It's kind of ironic the Stars made a trade with the Predators after Bunting scored against Dallas in one of the first games back from the Olympic break. It just goes to show that Nill was probably at that game and saw something that could help the Stars with their bottom-two lines. That is something that Dallas could have used during their playoff run last season in the Western Conference Finals against Edmonton. I think this trade is really going to pay off for the remainder of the season.

As for what happens next season, it's up to Bunting. Right now, his contract expires at the end of the season. This is something Nill needed to get because Seguin's contract kicks back in next season, along with trying to extend Jason Robertson. Money is tight right now in the Stars' organization with Mikko Rantanen's and Seguin's contracts. Once Seguin's deal is over, the Stars can breathe a little bit, depending on whether they can extend Robertson or not. That's why Bunting's contract is significant.

Bunting is a really good penalty vacuum and can send the Stars on the power play with that elite first line that they have. Along with his scoring, Bunting seems like the perfect player the Stars could have gotten in the final hours leading up to the deadline tomorrow afternoon. I'm really interested to see how Glen Gulutzan uses Bunting in the lineup and how he'll help in the postseason. Thank you, Nashville, for doing business with us. Hopefully, the Stars can do business with you in the future.

I don't know if the Stars will use him in the lineup tomorrow night. It seems like with Arttu Hyry going back down to the Texas Stars this afternoon, Bunting could get the spot in the lineup. However, with how Gulutzan is looking to ease Myers into the lineup, expect him to do the same with Bunting. Tomorrow night's game against the Colorado Avalanche is getting better and better by the minute. Stay tuned for any last-minute trades tomorrow before the huge showdown at the American Airlines Center.