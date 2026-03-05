Three thrilling reasons why the Dallas Stars are ready to play the Avalanche.

The Dallas Stars will face the Colorado Avalanche this Friday at 7:00 CST. The Stars have been riding a winning wave as of late, and there is little for fans to complain about. With a packed schedule this month, this Friday’s game against the Avalanche is one plenty of fans have circled on the calendar. Even without key players, here are three reasons it will be a thrilling game to watch.

Why the Dallas Stars are ready for Colorado: 1. The Benn, Duchene, and Steel Line

Three names fans have been hearing lately: Benn, Duchene, and Steel. This trio has really been (no pun intended) heating things on the ice. This line has produced assists, goals, and scoring opportunities over the past several games. They have been able to get to the front of the net, create open-net shots, and perform spin moves that make fans glad they can pause and rewatch live TV to see them do it again. Fans always love seeing some of this veteran talent and leadership, and these three have such a great awareness of the ice and chemistry with one another, resulting in some thrilling hockey.

Why the Dallas Stars are ready for Colorado: 2. Offensive Production

The production of the offense has been outstanding. The Stars are not letting up when it comes to shooting the puck. In the few games they have played this month, they are averaging 36 shots per game. Opponents are having to keep on their toes, not knowing who could be the next to score from the Stars. The Stars’ ability to create a wealth of scoring opportunities has led to 12 goals over the past two games. They will need to keep this pace up against Colorado, which has a team of players known for their scoring, many of whom also recently played in the Olympics. With the way the Stars have been able to get the puck to the net, this game is going to be exciting to see just how many shots the Stars can get past the goal line.





Why the Dallas Stars are ready for Colorado: 3. Building Momentum

The Stars have the momentum they need going into a high-profileheading game. Every time they have stepped on the ice, they have added to a growing momentum of consistency, proving they are a team to take seriously. They have created this momentum by winning their last 10 games and setting a franchise record, improving their standing in the Western Conference, sweeping their Canadian road trip, and now settling in to play the Avalanche at home. Despite trades and injuries, the Stars can put together an outstanding team with what they have available that night.

The last time we saw this matchup was at the beginning of the season, and this won’t be the last time the Stars play the Avalanche before the playoffs. These teams will meet again later this month. However, Friday's matchup is one to watch. The momentum the Stars have been building should help bolster their confidence as they take to the ice. Whenever the Stars and the Avalanche play each other, it usually ends up feeling like a playoff game, and with the way the Stars are playing right now, this game against the Avalanche is going to be thrilling to watch.