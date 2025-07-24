The Dallas Stars had their best season partying in 1999

'We talked about the worst season in franchise history for the Stars yesterday. It was one of those years the Stars needed to forget fast if they wanted to draw in a crowd for hockey. Well, three years late, that's when the Stars decided, 'Hey, let's win the whole darn thing, and they sure did. They brought home the Stanley Cup after beating the Buffalo Sabres with the iconic Brett Hull goal. That capped off what is considered the best season in the Dallas Stars' franchise history.

What a time to be alive when the Stars had Derrian Hatcher as their captain. He was the "enforcer" at the time for the Stars and was one rough-headed player. The Stars also had Joe Nieuwendyk and Mike Modano, who are now both part of the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame. It was one of the best times in franchise history. No one believed that the State of Texas deserved a hockey team, and that team brought the cup home for the entire state of Texas to celebrate with.

The Stars have been on the doorstep the past three seasons of making it back to the Stanley Cup Finals. However, the team seems to trip up on the big stage when they need to make it count. You can say the Stars team going into next season could win the whole thing if they dig deep down and find it in themselves to play their butts off. However, teams like Florida will more than likely crush that dream of the Stars winning the cup anytime

Until the Stars win the Stanley Cup again, no one can judge the season the Stars had back in 1998-1999. That was one of the best teams assembled in franchise history and will likely remain intact. Once the Stars win the Stanley Cup again, then we can compare which team is the best in franchise history. Right now, Hull's overtime winning goal will go down as the best goal in franchise history. His ability to score over Dominik Hasek cemented the Stars' 1998-99 team as the best team in franchise history.

