This week, the Stars’ schedule includes three teams from their Central Division, including the two teams that are currently right ahead and right behind them in their standings. The central division currently has three teams sitting atop the Western Conference and the league as a whole. All of these matchups have the potential to be a huge game for the Stars and their postseason standing.

Colossal Central Division Week: 1. The Utah Mammoth

The Utah Mammoth have shown they are a tough team and should be taken seriously. The Dallas Stars experienced this firsthand on Monday night. Not only did the Mammoth trample the Stars, beating them 6-2, but it also snapped the Stars' 15-game consecutive streak, tying the franchise record.

We all knew the streak couldn’t last forever, and losing is always a disappointment, but this isn’t how the Stars want to play against the teams, especially with them closing in on the Colorado Avalanche in points. For fans, those six goals were difficult to watch, but while all hope is not lost, it’s definitely going to be difficult going into a game against Colorado after a game like this.

Colossal Central Division Week: 2. The Colorado Avalanche

The Stars end their home stay and hit the road for the rest of the week. First stop, the Mile-High City, to meet the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday night. Playing the Avalanche may sound redundant because it’s only been two weeks since the Stars met up with the Avalanche and lost in overtime.

This time, both teams are coming off losses after the Avalanche lost to the Penguins 7-2 earlier this week. The Stars trail the Avalanche by three points, and the closer they get to catching them in the point race, the more difficult this game is going to be. It could easily be another playoff-like game and a big win for either team.

Colossal Central Division Week: 3. The Minnesota Wild

The Stars will wrap up their quick road trip with a stop in Minnesota on Saturday night against the Wild. The Wild is another team fans are keeping a close eye on. While the Stars have plenty of their own players on the top scorers list, the Wild have several players on that list too, including recent gold medalist, Quinn Hughes. With the potential for the Stars and the Wild meeting in the first round of the playoffs, it will be interesting to see how the Stars plan to confront this team, and the outcome of this game could be huge for them.

Three games, three divisional rivals, and a lot of good hockey this week. This week may serve as a preview for the Stars’ postseason. These teams could prove to be a big test for the Stars. Regardless of the outcome, this will be a huge week for the central division, with a potentially colossal impact on the postseason.