The Dallas Stars have a grueling and challenging rest of a road trip

The Dallas Stars have done some good things and some bad things on this six-game road trip. I would be really shocked if the Stars have a good rest of their road trip. Even though the Stars found a way to beat the Washington Capitals the other night, they are going to be going up against some tough teams on the West Coast to wrap up this road trip. If you thought Carolina was a hard game, wait until they go to Anaheim to take on the Ducks in a possible trap game. Here is a preview of the upcoming road trip for the Stars.

Dallas Stars Road Trip: Los Angeles Kings

After taking on the San Jose Sharks, the Stars will head down to Los Angeles to take on the Kings. They will be taking on the Edmonton Oilers later tonight, so depending on how that game goes, it could make it tough for the Stars to pull out a win against the Kings. They are right outside the Wildcard standings and could easily get back into the race with a win against the Oilers or the Stars. Seems like the Kings have a lot of motivation for their next two games.

Dallas Stars Road Trip: Anaheim Ducks

I'm really worried about this game coming up for the Dallas Stars. The reason is pretty simple: the Ducks are in a free fall right now (no hunting pun intended) and need a win to get back on track. The Ducks were able to beat the Stars in one of their previous matchups this season, so this doesn't make it an easy game for the Stars to walk in and win. Jake Oettinger might have to start in this game, since the Ducks will be firing on all cylinders as they try to stop their free fall.

Dallas Stars Road Trip: Utah Mammoth

The Stars will wrap up their road trip by taking on the Utah Mammoth in their first of four against them this season. As I mentioned above, the Kings are right outside the last wildcard spot, and the Mammoth are in their path. Now the Mammoth haven't been consistent when it comes to winning this season. They've had their bad defensive games where the opponent scores more than four. Hopefully, the Stars catch them off guard and score more than four against them.