The Dallas Stars have an afternoon matinee against the Nashville Predators

If I had any idea what happened from the second period on against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night, I would be coaching the Stars. After giving up seven goals to the Ducks on Thursday night, the Stars are back in action this afternoon against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Hopefully, the Stars will be alert this afternoon compared to Thursday night. Here are the four keys to today's game against the Predators.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 4. Stop stargazing on defense

That was some of the worst defense the Stars had this season. On some of the goals Dallas gave up to the Ducks, it was like rolling out the red carpet while they tapped the puck past Oettinger. That can't happen against the Predators this afternoon. They are frustrated to the point of being exasperated with how they are playing this season and want to turn things around. I know a win against the Stars would be the perfect thing to begin a comeback. Shut them down and steal two points on the way to the airport.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 3. Stop loose pucks in front of the net

I don't know who will be the starting goaltender this afternoon, but either Jake Oettinger or Casey DeSmith needs to jump on loose pucks in front of the net. With the Predators having goal-scoring problems, don't be surprised if they crowd the front of the Stars' net this afternoon. I hope the Stars' defense can clear out the front of the net and give either goaltender a remarkable view of the puck. If the Stars can limit Nashville's second chances, they will win against the Predators.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 2. Stop Ryan O'Reilly

The last person the Stars want in front of the net this afternoon is Ryan O'Reilly. He is in a bit of a slump right now and is looking to shake things off against the Stars this afternoon. If Miro Heiskanen can shadow him like he did Connor McDavid, then I believe the Stars can keep him off the scoreboard. If the Stars' defense isn't able to shut him down, they might be in for a long afternoon in Nashville.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 1. Fire the puck at the net

I don't know why the Stars were only able to score on the power play against Anaheim the other night. If the Stars were able to score 5-on-5, then they might have had a chance to win if their defense showed up. I hope the Stars score at even strength this afternoon. They won't be going to the Stanley Cup Playoffs if they aren't able to score at even strength. The Stars need to take it to the Predators and score some goals at even strength.