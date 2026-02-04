The Dallas Stars have some good news and some bad news ahead of tonight

It's so good that the Dallas Stars are going for a sweep headed into the Olympic break. After all the turmoil and issues in January, the Stars have recently turned it around and are finding their stride. The Stars announced two pieces of business this morning that might excite some fans and disappoint others. Let's dive into the news that was announced this morning at the press conference ahead of tonight's game against the St. Louis Blues.

The Good News

The good news ahead of tonight's game is that Llya Lybushkin will return to the lineup after his lower-body injury. The Stars could use some defensive reinforcements ahead of tonight's contest against the Blues. Lybushkin is a veteran leader on the blue line, and his presence should help the Stars attempt a sweep. That should be some encouraging news for Miro Heiskanen and Thomas Harley. However, both of them received some bad news ahead of tonight's game, which could hinder things.

The Bad News

The bad news ahead of tonight's game is that Lian Bichsel won't return until after the Olympic break. The Stars' physicality has been lacking while he's been out of the lineup with an ankle injury. Bichsel is down for throwing his weight around along the boards and even sending some people into the benches. While I understand why Glen Gulutzan is keeping him out of the lineup tonight, some people are going to have to step up and deliver some blows.

The reason I'm okay with Gulutzan keeping him out of tonight's game is: why bother playing him when the Stars are about to go on a three-week break? After having him out for a couple of months due to an ankle injury, why risk putting him in the lineup to re-injure it? It's a good idea to let him use the Olympic break to get back up to speed on his skating. I think it's wise to keep him out of a meaningless game tonight, whether the Stars win or lose.

Conclusion

While it's great to have a veteran presence like Lybushkin in the lineup tonight, keeping Bichsel out is the right move for the Stars. Dallas has a good schedule after they get back from the Olympics, and needs Bichsel healthy to throw his weight around. The fact that Dallas is starting to find their game again is a good thing. Heading into the Olympic break on a massive winning streak is just what the doctor ordered for the Stars. With Bichsel back in the lineup after the break, the Stars can start figuring out how to use Seguin's $ 9 million and how to bring in some rental talent.