The Dallas Stars' holy trinity exorcised the New Jersey Devils 3-0

The Dallas Stars wrapped up their two-game East Coast trip with a stop in New Jersey to take on the New Jersey Devils. It's been a heavy day for Stars' fans after the announcement about Tyler Seguin tearing his ACL and being out for the rest of the season. That's a pretty significant loss in the locker room for Dallas because he was such a leader for the entire team. After coming back from his hip injury last season, seeing this happen to Seguin is just terrible.

The Dallas Stars' holy trinity beat the Devils by a final score of 3-0. Taking three out of four points on the road is pretty impressive, considering the news that broke today. I was expecting the Stars to have no energy tonight. Jake Oettinger's double save at the end of the first period was a crucial part of tonight's contest. It fueled the Stars to come out in the second period and get going on offense. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's win over the Devils in New Jersey.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Recap: 4. Oettinger's save

I thought the score was going to be 1-0 Devils at the end of the first period. However, Oettinger needed to make a highlight save to make Team USA for the Winter Olympics. That was an impressive save from the franchise goaltender to keep it scoreless at the first intermission. When everyone is going through it like today, you need your goaltender to be a brick wall. Oettinger certainly did that and even kept making a case for Team USA. The Stars and Oettinger won tonight's game.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Recap: 3. Penalty kills in second and third periods

Based on the pace the Stars were playing in the second period, a Mikko Rantanen tripping penalty was less than ideal. However, the penalty kill stepped it up tonight and kept the game scoreless. You could feel that if the Devils were to have scored on that power play, that would be the game tonight. The team helped Oettinger keep it scoreless and the Devils off the board twice. Probably one of the bigger moments that got the Stars feeling like they were in this game.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Recap: 2. Thanos in the building

I hope the Stars' fanbase is ready to chip in to re-sign Jason Robertson because it's now really expensive. Robertson's goal in the second period really gave the Stars some breathing room for Oettinger. Both should be locks to make Team USA for the Winter Olympics. I don't know what Robertson has to do to make the team now. He's showing how good a streaky scorer he can be. Why not reward him with a space on the Olympic roster already?

Hottest goal scorer in the league 🤩 pic.twitter.com/MgRZIrtxDr — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 4, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Recap: 1. Roope Hintz reaches 400 career points

With the assist on Miro Heiskanen's goal this evening, Roope Hintz recorded his 400th career point as a Dallas Star. He's been such a blessing to have on this team and in the organization. He's one of the high-scoring members of the Finnish Mafia and has really played a role in the team's success. This is only the beginning for Hintz as I suspect he will reach even higher milestones while wearing a Stars jersey. The Stars return home to take on the San Jose Sharks for Hockey Fights Cancer Night.