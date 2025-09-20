The Dallas Stars kick off their preseason against the St. Louis Blues

Unfortunately, Jake Oettinger will most likely not be playing tonight against the St. Louis Blues. It's best to keep him healthy with the very long season ahead of him. After training camp started up this past Thursday, it feels weird to say preseason hockey begins tonight against the St. Louis Blues at the American Airlines Center. They are one of three Central Division hockey clubs the Stars will be playing during the preseason. The Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild are the other two teams the Stars will play against this preseason.

The main thing that Glen Gulutzan will be watching for tonight is to see where the prospects are in terms of physicality. That's one of the main things that Gulutzan wants the Stars to increase this upcoming season and in the future. It's one of the reasons why they haven't been able to get over the hump and into the Stanley Cup Finals. Even though this game doesn't count against the Stars' record, season assignments are on the line tonight. Here are the three keys to the game against the Blues tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues: 3. Attack the front of the net

Gulutzan also mentioned that he wants every line to have a heavy presence at the front of the net. That's another thing, besides physicality, that he will be looking for in the prospects. It's always good to make a strong first impression on a new head coach. I want to see prospects like Cameron Schmidt and Emil Hemming be right on the doorstep of whoever the Blues have in goal tonight. Their goaltender should want to swallow pucks with his glove and look up to see three Stars' players in his face.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues: 2. Shut them down

Just like Jon Taffer shuts down failing bars and renovates them, the Stars should want to shut down the Blues tonight. They need to have the Blues go back to the drawing board with their game plan moving forward during the preseason schedule. That means not allowing them to have a lot of time in the Stars' zone with the puck. Teams are easily defeated if you take away the puck and clear it. The Stars must make sure the Blues don't get to have any fun in the Stars' zone tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues: 1. Don't let the foot off the gas pedal

I want to see the Stars play a whole 60 minutes of hockey. The Stars need to learn that having a lead after two periods won't be enough when the season rolls around. They have to play 60 minutes of smash-mouth hockey and make sure the opposing team doesn't get a punch in. Even if the Blues look defeated after 40 minutes of play, the Stars need to keep bringing the goals and physicality. No one should be letting up until the Stars hear the final horn after the third period.