The Dallas Stars look for a clean sweep this week against Detroit tonight

The Dallas Stars are on a heater right now after that amazing 7-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. I was looking around to see if there were any Justin Hryckowian jerseys on the shelves after his amazing performance against the Oilers. I guess he's not the best-kept secret on the Stars' roster anymore. He reminded me of what Steve Ott did night in and night out for Dallas during his tenure here. It just goes to show that scouting college free agents can strike here and there.

While I'm sure the Stars are still on cloud 9 after their win on Thursday night, another playoff-caliber opponent has traveled to the American Airlines Center. The Detroit Red Wings are in town for tonight's game. The Red Wings would love to derail the momentum that the Stars have built off their last game. It's going to be a fun contest at the AAC tonight. Here are the four keys to the game tonight as the Stars take on the Detroit Red Wings.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 4. Send them

Just like how the Stars did the other night against the Oilers, attack the front of the net. It seems to be growing on the idea that the stars attacking the front of the net is the way to score goals. I expect a lot of net presence in front of their goaltender. The best way to get the puck past him is to overwhelm him and take away his ability to make a save. That's how the Stars are going to carry their momentum from Thursday night forward.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 3. Don't get too cocky

While watching the Stars get out to a 5-0 lead on the Oilers was fun, the defense decided to take a nap in the second period. If the Stars were able to generate a big lead in the second period, they need to keep their foot on the gas pedal. I don't want to see the Red Wings get a little crack of momentum heading into the third period tonight. It's best if the Stars take the Red Wings mentally out of the game. If the Red Wings can get back into the game tonight, the Stars could be in some trouble.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 2. Shut down Alex DeBrincat

One player the Stars are going to need to stop tonight to win is Alex DeBrincat. He has 33 goals and 32 assists heading into the contest with the Stars tonight. Jake Oettinger would love it if his teammates would shut him down so he doesn't have to worry when Alex enters the Stars' zone. Miro Heiskanen and Tyler Myers should be able to lock him down before he does any damage tonight. If the Stars shut him down, they will add another two points to their total for this season.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings: 1. Let Jake do his thing

A lot of fans have been really quiet about how Jake Oettinger has been between the pipes recently. He probably needed a couple of games to shake off the Olympics rust, but he's been in his zone in the last couple of games. He's the reason the Stars were able to beat the Vegas Golden Knights. The Stars just need to trust in Otter to get the job done tonight while they provide the offense. That's when the Stars are really deadly, when the team is in complete sync.