The Dallas Stars look to battle fatigue and the Calgary Flames tonight

The Dallas Stars don't have time to rest after last night's game against the Edmonton Oilers. They are back in action tonight against the Calgary Flames. This would be an excellent time for Jake Oettinger to take a break tonight. I would put Casey DeSmith between the pipes for this game. Oettinger deserves it after picking up his third shutout of the season on Monday night against the Wild. However, Pete DeBoer might start him again to prepare him for the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Stars can't take this game off as well. If the Stars, by some miracle, can catch the Winnipeg Jets in the standings, there's a possibility they take on the Flames in the first round. Tonight's game could be a potential first-round preview. I highly doubt the match-up happens, but you can never be too sure. Here are tonight's four keys to the game as the Stars take on the Calgary Flames.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Preview: 4. Extinguish their momentum in the first period

Just like the Stars did to the Oilers last night, the Stars have to control the tempo and momentum in the first period. They can't allow the Flames to dictate the flow of the game and defend their old historic barn. The Stars want to clinch their playoff spot as soon as possible so they don't have to worry about the Colorado Avalanche overtaking second place in the Central Division. Even though the Stars aren't playing a divisional team tonight, stealing two points on the road is crucial here.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Preview: 3. Continue to develop chemistry

The Stars need to continue to develop the chemistry between Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Mikko Rantanen. That could be a seriously lethal line in the playoffs this season. Imagine teams deciding which elite scorer to defend in their zone? DeBoer said he will continue to let them develop chemistry, and I'm sure they will be paired up tonight. I'm sure it would be nice to see them contribute a couple of goals in the rout of the Flames.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Preview: 2. Shut down Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau

The Stars have two players they need to defend rigorously tonight. Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau are two outstanding hockey players helping the Flames remain in the race for one of the final two wildcard spots in the Western Conference. They can take over the game tonight as they look to torch the Stars. It could be a long night in Calgary if the Stars' defense decides to take the night off and not guard both players.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Preview: 1. Fight through the fatigue from last night

Dallas has to fight through the fatigue from last night's game in Edmonton. The NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are about enduring fatigue as 16 teams battle to hoist the Stanley Cup at the end of the season. Tonight is a perfect opportunity for the Stars to battle through that because if they want to win the cup, they will have to do that for four hard, enduring rounds of playoff hockey. There might be some question marks about the Stars' ability to fight through fatigue if they can't win the back end of this back-to-back game situation.

