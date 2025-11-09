The Dallas Stars look to conclude the weekend with some fried seafood

The Dallas Cowboys are on their bye week this weekend, which means that everyone can tune in to watch the Dallas Stars take on the Seattle Kraken tonight. The Dallas Stars are coming off a narrow win over the Nashville Predators, which should have been over by the end of the second period. However, the Stars love to make games dramatic and cause heart issues for their fan base. Luckily, the Stars are taking on the Kraken on home ice before heading to Canada this week.

The Stars' defense caused a lot of issues yesterday, with being out of place in their own zone. If you look at some of the goals that Nashville scored, some of them could have been saved if players had moved the Predators from the front of the net that were blocking Oettinger's vision. Let's see if the Stars can learn from their mistakes tonight when they take on the Kraken. Here are the four keys to tonight's game against the Kraken.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 4. Someone rid Robertson of his curse

The Dallas Stars need to get rid of Jason Robertson's curse before they hit the road this upcoming week. Robertson could have had a couple of goals yesterday in Nashville if he had been able to get rid of the snakebitten curse he has. Tonight would be the perfect night for Robertson to net a couple of goals to build momentum before the road trip. If the Stars can help out Robertson get rid of his curse on him, they can beat the Kraken and have a two-game winning streak.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 3. Some good Otter sleep

After watching Jake Oettinger yesterday, he deserves the night off so he can rest up before the road trip. Casey DeSmith is more than capable of taking on the Seattle Kraken tonight. The Stars need to help him out and make sure the Kraken don't set up in front of him in the Stars' zone. The last thing the Stars want to happen is for Oettinger to have to come in and clean up the mess. If the Stars help Casey DeSmith tonight, they can beat the Kraken and complete another back-to-back weekend.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 1. Don't rely on the third and fourth line tonight

The Dallas Stars can't rely on the third and fourth lines to carry the offense tonight. While it helped out the Stars in Nashville yesterday, that's not a good recipe for success this year. The top two lines need to show up and repay the favor to the bottom two lines for winning the game yesterday. Some Mikko Rantanen highlight goals would go a long way against the Kraken. If the Stars' top two lines show up at the American Airlines Center tonight, they can beat the Kraken easily.