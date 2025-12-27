The Dallas Stars look to continue the holiday spirit against the Blackhawks

Well, Christmas is over, and I'm sure some of you are still exhausted from the festivities. However, the Dallas Stars need your help as they take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the American Airlines Center. You could tell the Stars needed a break when they took on the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday night. Everyone was running on fumes, including the Stars' defense. They couldn't cover Dylan Larkin if their life depended on it. However, the Stars might be getting a break tonight that could help them.

Conor Bedard is out with an injury and won't be in the lineup for the Blackhawks tonight. Even though that could hinder their offense a bit, they still have some great players who will make up for Bedard's absence. That's why the Stars might still have some issues on the defensive side of the puck tonight. Can the Stars find a way to begin a new win streak as they begin their homestand against Chicago? Here are the four keys to tonight's contest against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Preview: 4. Pretend Conor Bedard is in the lineup

One thing the Dallas Stars need to do tonight is play like Conor Bedard is healthy in the lineup. Even though he's not in the lineup tonight, they do have some talented scorers who would like to score some goals in his absence. That's why the Stars need to come out of the gate strong and put the Blackhawks to sleep heading into the first intermission. Once an opponent jumps an avalanche of goals on the Blackhawks, they tend to retreat into their turtle shells. Force them into their turtle shells and record two points tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Preview: 3. Roope post-Christmas party

Roope Hintz is starting to heat up at the right time on the offensive side of the ice for the Stars. Some power-play goals from him would go a long way to beating the Blackhawks. What would make everything better is for him to find some even-strength goals in his system to knock the Blackhawks out cold. If Hintz can find the back of the net tonight, the Blackhawks might begin their post-Christmas stretch with a loss.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Preview: 2. Shut down Tyler Bertuzzi

The Stars need to pretend like Tyler Bertuzzi is the real deal tonight. He is right behind Conor Bedard for the most goals on the Blackhawks' roster with 16 goals. Even though he might not have the moves like Bedard does, don't count him out from ruining the Stars' night at the American Airlines Center. It will be interesting to see how the Stars combat his offensive prowess over the course of the game tonight. Shut down Bertuzzi, and the Stars will come away with a new win streak.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Preview: 1. Time for the Moose to get loose

One way the Stars could end tonight's game by the end of the first period is by having Mikko Rantanen run up the score in the first period. He's done a good job going into the holiday break, but now it's time for him to unleash his scoring fury with the upcoming stretch of games the Stars have. It would be nice for the moose to get loose before the New Year's Eve game against the Buffalo Sabres. If Mikko inserts himself into tonight's game, the Blackhawks might be in for a world of hurt.