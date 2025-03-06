The Dallas Stars look to cool down the Calgary Flames on home ice tonight

Nothing like sending the American Airlines Center into a frenzy with a buzzer-beater goal to avoid overtime. That was a thrilling way to beat the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. Thomas Harley's wicked wrister beat the clock to prevent overtime after the Devils climbed back into the game in the third period. That crowd popped when that goal crossed the goal line. It felt like Harley scored the game-winning goal to win the Stanley Cup. That will be a top moment this season for the Stars.

Enough reminiscing about that goal; it's time to move on and prepare for tonight's opponent. The Dallas Stars will take on the Calgary Flames at the American Airlines Center. It will be the final home game for the Stars before they take a tour of Canada, starting in Edmonton. This could potentially be the Stars' first-round opponent tonight. The Stars are only six points behind the division lead. Here are the four keys of the game tonight against the Calgary Flames.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames: 4. Dictate the tempo

The Stars must treat tonight's game like it's round one of the playoffs. If they win the division in the season's final weeks, this could be the team the Stars play in the first round of the playoffs. I want to see the Stars put the pressure on the Flames by scoring goals and having them trai, this could be their first-round opponent Dallas heading into the second period. They can't come into the American Airlines Center and kick their feet up like they own the place.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames: 3. Don't let up

The one thing that got on my nerves on Tuesday night was the Stars letting their foot off the gas pedal in the third period. It's like they thought they had the win in the bag and didn't need to play the final frame. Thomas Harley saved the team with his last-second goal to win the game. That can't happen tonight. I want to see the game over with at the end of the second period. The Stars should have a big enough lead at the end of the second period that they will no doubt win the game tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames: 2. Shut down Nazem Kadri

The Calgary Flames have two players the Stars need to look out for tonight. Of those two players, Nazem Kadri is the one the Stars can't allow to have the puck in the Stars' zone. Kadri is quick and can get to the front of the net to put back rebounds into it. The last thing Jake Oettinger wants to deal with tonight is him unguarded. If the Stars can shut down Kadri from being a threat at the front of the net, they can win this evening.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames: 1. Get Roope Hintz open

Roope Hintz is one of the most dangerous players on the Stars. He's been behind most of the offensive pressure since the Stars returned from the 4-Nations break. I'm sure the Flames have taken note of that and will try to slow him down in Dallas tonight. Pete DeBoer needs to get Hintz open in the Flames' zone so he can be a dangerous player tonight. The Stars might have some issues on offense tonight if Hintz has trouble scoring against the Flames.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles