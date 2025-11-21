The Dallas Stars look to put the questionable call behind them against Vancouver

The Dallas Stars have to put what happened at the end of the last game behind them. I know it stings to lose a game like that, but there's no time to wonder what if Wyatt Johnston's goal stood. The Stars have a massive road trip ahead of them, and it begins later tonight in Vancouver against the Canucks. It's going to be a late game, so make sure you have stocked up on your favorite energy drink. I know I am ready to provide coverage tonight. It's going to be a fun Thursday night.

Right now, it looks like Jake Oettinger is your starting goaltender tonight. It's time for a bit of redemption to get his mind back on track after his little mishap against the Islanders that turned into a goal. The Stars need to help him out tonight to secure the first win on the road trip. Buckle up because it's going to be a fun game tonight in Vancouver. Here are the four keys to tonight's game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Preview: 4. Let Robertson feast

Jason Robertson has been on a tear lately in the scoring department, and the Stars need to get out of the way when he has the puck. I know Vancouver is going to do everything in their power to shut him down tonight, but the Stars need to keep feeding him the puck. He has a knack for finding the front of the net and scoring when needed. The Canucks could be in for a long night if Robertson gets an early Thanksgiving feast.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Preview: 3. Be a pain in the butt

I know the league will be watching the Stars with a magnifying glass tonight after Moose's "vicious hit," but the Stars need to be physical against the Canucks. Like Glenn Gulutzan said at the beginning of the season, he wants one percent more physicality from everybody except Oettinger. The Stars need to be shoving the Canucks around in their own barn tonight. If the Canucks want to earn two points against the Stars tonight, they are going to have to take some bruises.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Preview: 2. Shut down Kiefer Sherwood

The Stars need to keep an eye on Kiefer Sherwood when taking on the Canucks later tonight. He is their top goal scorer coming into tonight's game with 12 goals and 3 assists. I'm not asking for the Stars to injure him intentionally, but I want them to rough him up a bit on the ice. Let him know that if he wants to continue to increase his goal count this season, he's going to have to work for it. Don't let him dictate the game tonight by having a career night.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Preview: 1. Help out our cuddly sea critter

The Dallas Stars have to help Oettinger out tonight by making sure he doesn't have to face many second-chance opportunities. That was one thing I've seen over the last couple of his starts: he's having to make second-chance saves to keep the Stars in games. Let's help him out by clearing the puck and blocking shots tonight. There's no need for him to make extra saves in front of the net. The Stars can beat the Canucks if they can help out their cuddly sea critter tonight.