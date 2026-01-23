The Dallas Stars look to shake off the Blues versus St. Louis tonight

Well, last night really stunk, considering all the good opportunities the Stars had on Jet Greaves the previous night. However, it was one of those stinkers the Stars put up from time to time where a young goaltender looks like a postseason finalist for the Vezina Trophy. The Stars now have another opportunity to get back on track as they host the St. Louis Blues at the American Airlines Center before the ice storm hits this weekend. It would be a perfect opportunity for the Stars to at least make it a warm weekend with a win.

Rantanen was at practice this morning and skating on the ice. While it's not confirmed yet if he will be in the lineup, thats a pretty telling sign there will be a moose sighting at the arena tonight. The Stars need him and Robertson to really be agressive in front of Jordan Binnington tonight. I wouldn't be surprised if Binnington was in the net next week when the Stars travel to St. Louis as well. Here are the four keys to tonight's contest as the Stars get ready to shed the Blues tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 4. Attack the net

I'm starting to feel like a broken record at this point, but the Stars have to attack the net if they want to win hockey games. Jet Greaves was basically having tea at high noon since the Stars didn't put any pressure on him last night. There's no way the Stars are going to win tonight's game against the Blues if they don't pressure Jordan Binnington at all. The Stars can welcome a two-game losing streak to their locker room if they don't get at their arch nemesis, Binnington.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 3. Please stay on your assignments

I hope that Alexander Petrovic can stay on his assignment tonight. Last night, he got juked out, and Columbus's top scorer scored the only goal of the game. The Stars need everyone to stay on their assignments if they want to come out victorious tonight. The Blues can't have any wide-open shot opportunities on Jake Oettinger tonight. That's definitely something to keep an eye on over the course of the game if the Blues get any wide-open shot attempts tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 2. Shut down Robert Thomas

The Dallas Stars are going to have to shut down Robert Thomas if they want to win the game tonight. He has 11 goals and 22 assists coming into tonight's game against the Stars. Depending on how he does tonight, the Stars might have to guard him on Tuesday night as well. Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell will have the honors of trying to slow down the top Blues' goal scorer coming into tonight's game. It could be a long night if the Stars can't slow him down at all.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 1. Help Jake Oettinger

If the Stars' goaltenders continue doing their job without getting any help from the rest of the team offensively, there's going to be a huge meeting led by the goaltenders. After Casey DeSmith had a good game last night against the Blue Jackets, Oettinger will be between the pipes later tonight when they take on the Blues. The team needs to help out Oettinger if they want to come away with the win against St. Louis tonight. There's no other option other than to help him out by scoring goals.