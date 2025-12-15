The Dallas Stars look to spoil Kopitar's final game at the American Airlines Center

The Dallas Stars begin their three-game schedule this week against the Pacific Division by taking on the Los Angeles Kings tonight. After getting pummeled by the Florida Panthers on Saturday night, the Stars look to snap their two-game losing skid and start a new win streak. However, it won't be an easy matchup tonight since they are taking on the third-place team in the Pacific Division. Buckle up because it's going to be a bumpy ride tonight.

Anze Kopitar will be playing his final game at the American Airlines Center tonight. He's had a historic career by remaining with the Los Angeles Kings throughout it. I wish him nothing but the best in retirement. I've loved watching him go up against the Stars during the course of his career. He's always been someone who wanted to steal two points for the Kings at the AAC. Here are the four keys to tonight's contest against the Los Angeles Kings.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings: 4. Just get to the front of the net

I want to see the Stars pummel the front of the net and end this game by the midpoint in the second period. The Stars have done a good job of this in the past, and it's helped them win some hockey games in tough spots. I will give them some slack because the Panthers are a physical team and kept the Stars from parking in front of Bob. Get to the front of the net and poke that puck past the goaltender to start a new win streak tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings: 3. Rage against the Robo

Sorry for the cheesy rock band reference, but Jason Robertson needs to start a new point streak against the Kings tonight. I do have to give the Panthers credit for shutting him down and making sure two players were on him at all times. Robertson is going to be one of the key players I know the Kings are going to make sure doesn't get to the front of the net tonight. If the Stars can get Robertson going early in the first period, they can win two points and get another win streak going.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings: 2. Shut down Adrian Kempe

The one player the Stars need to make sure doesn't park it in front of Casey DeSmith is Adrian Kempe. He has 11 goals so far this season and would love to add some more to his statsheet tonight. Thomas Harley better be focused and prepared to cover him tonight, along with Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell. If the Stars can shut down Kempe from scoring the puck tonight, they will come away with the win.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings: 1. Don't let the Moose get loose

I'm sure the Kings are hoping that the Stars keep Mikko Rantanen in his caged area tonight. However, I'm sure that Glenn Gulutzan forgot to lock it, and Moose will get loose tonight. He's another player the Stars have to hope shows up in a big way tonight. I'm sure the Kings will make sure he's on full lockdown like the Panthers did on Saturday night. If Mikko Rantanen gets loose against the Kings tonight, it will be a long final game for Kopitar at the American Airlines Center tonight.