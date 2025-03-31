The Dallas Stars look to sweep the road trip with a win against the Seattle Kraken

That was such a fun game on Saturday night against the Kraken. No offense to the Kraken fanbase, but once you rebuild that team, they will return to a good hockey team. The Stars sent the Kraken to Davy Jones's locker on Saturday night and clinched their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It's great to lock up your spot in the playoffs before everyone else does, to get it out of the way. However, the job isn't yet done with the Colorado Avalanche behind the Stars in the standings.

The Stars have to treat tonight like they haven't clinched their spot in the playoffs. That's because they are still looking to earn home-ice advantage in the first round against the Avalanche. That would be great to have against a team firing on all cylinders. While the Stars still have a chance to win the Central Division, the Jets will probably lock that up since they can't stop losing. Here are the four keys to tonight's game in Seattle against the Kraken.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 4. Throttle them

Let's get tonight's game over with in the first period so everyone in Dallas can go to bed early tonight. The Stars have a chance to end this game early tonight instead of waiting until the third period. It would be nice to see the Stars run the score up in the first period and send the Kraken back to Davy Jones's locker for a second consecutive game. I think everyone in Dallas hopes for the Stars to put the Kraken out of their misery so they can wake up in the morning to celebrate another win.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 3. Keep the top line cooking

Like the young kids say, "Let them cook." That's what the Stars should do tonight with the top line and not separate them at any point of this game. With the way they are playing now, their chemistry should be developed by the time the playoffs begin. Imagine watching Colorado struggle against three lethal weapons in the playoffs this season? Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz are among the top duos in the league right now. Keep them together tonight and watch them cook deep-fried calamari.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 2. Shut down Jared McCann

Even though there's not a new top scorer on the Kraken from Saturday night's game, let's look at another player the Stars need to keep their eye on tonight. Jared McCann is another player the Stars can't afford to skate freely in the Stars' zone. He has 18 goals and 34 assists coming into tonight's match-up against the Stars. McCann is capable of scoring despite the low number of goals this season. Shut him down tonight and return to Dallas with a road trip sweep.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 1. Casey DeSmith starting tonight

Since the Stars have their playoff spot secured, why not give DeSmith the start tonight? He's playing well right now, and it allows Oettinger to get some extra rest before the first round of the playoffs in a couple of weeks. DeSmith will need some help from his teammates if they want to sweep the road trip tonight. They did a good job of that against the Kraken in the last game since they didn't allow them to score after their first goal. Do the same thing tonight and allow DeSmith to join the fun.

