The Dallas Stars made sure to keep a rising star under contract this morning

The Dallas Stars did a little business this morning ahead of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs tomorrow. It's never too early or too late to lock down impressive young talent that's helped your team thrive over the season. Nils Lundkvist is a player who comes to mind for the Stars on the defensive side of the puck. While his development has been slow since coming to the Stars from the New York Rangers, he's really blossomed into a top-four defensive-pairing type of player.

Nils Lundkvist signed a two-year extension to remain with the Dallas Stars past this season. It's not a bad bargain, given that the salary cap is going up. I'm sure Nill was straight to the point when signing him to an extension, letting him know most of the salary cap space they have is going to Jason Robertson to keep him here in Dallas. Lundkvist probably wanted some stability after announcing his newborn last week. Might as well prove you are worth more money down the road.

I'm sure some fans aren't happy with Nill for locking up Lundkvist. They probably think that it's taking money away from signing Robertson this summer. However, those fans need to chill because I think Robertson wants to remain in Dallas for his career. Jim Nill is known as a salary-cap gymnastics master and will find a way to get more money for Robertson. Just let the master do his work and marvel at how good the Stars will be next season. If he's able to juggle Mikko Rantanen's extension with Tyler Seguin being on the LTIR, Nill knows what he's doing.

As for Nils, I'm sure he's happy that's out of the way for the summer. He can spend more time with his partner and raising their newborn. Lundkvist is a special player who will remain with the Stars the next two seasons, as his teammate Justin Hryckowian. This is an amazing get for Dallas as they try to keep their core players happy. We will have more news on any further contract extensions here at Blackout Dallas. There will probably be more on the horizon with Jason Robertson and Mavrik Bourque.