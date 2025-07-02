The Dallas Stars need to go after Lightning's Issac Howard

The Dallas Stars might be wrapping up free agency here shortly, with not much left to give Glen Gulutzan his first team since coming back to be the head coach of the franchise. They still need a couple more players to fill out their roster for next season. One of those players they need to look at is Tampa Bay Lightning's prospect Issac Howard. He's been holding out from signing his Entry-Level Contract with the Lightning because he wants to go to a competitive organization.

I respect why he does not sign with the Lightning as their roster stands. If the franchise doesn't have a clear path of where they want to go in the next three seasons, why would a player want to sign with that club? Howard is about as ready as a prospect comes to being on an NHL roster. He would be the perfect player to wrap up the forwards group for the Stars for next season. Let's take a look at Howard and why he would be the ideal fit for the Stars as they look to return to the Western Conference Finals next season.

Howard was a wing at Michigan State during his college career. Last season, Howard scored 26 goals and 28 assists, which made him one of the top players in college hockey. I can see why some playoff teams from last season are eager to trade for him, as it's not often a team is willing to trade a ready-to-go prospect. The Stars should be all over this because it would be like trading for another Jason Robertson-like player to add to your roster.

Now, what would the Dallas Stars have to trade to get a player like Howard? It would probably start with a prospect like Emil Hemming, who had an outstanding season with the Barrie Colts this past season. It would sting to trade the baby of the Finnish Mafia, but he's still a couple of seasons out from being in contention for making the Stars' lineup. The Stars are looking to compete for the Stanley Cup next season, and Howard would be a fantastic fit for this roster right now.

I'm surprised Jim Nill is not all over this situation unfolding in Tampa Bay right now. Howard is one of the best players who is ready to leap to the NHL level right out of college hockey. Maybe Nill is playing his cards close to his chest and waiting for the right moment to make the trade when no other NHL GMs least expect it. Howard would make this Stars roster pop next season and could be another missing piece to the Stars' dreams and aspirations of winning the Stanley Cup.

