The Dallas Stars offense extinguished the Calgary Flames 5-2

The Dallas Stars didn't get much rest after beating the Edmonton Oilers last night. After defeating the Oilers 4-3, the Stars had to take on the Calgary Flames tonight. You could tell both teams were playing physical from the opening puck drop. After Roope Hintz opened the scoring tonight, Casey DeSmith would hold down the fort in the 5-2 win over the Flames. The Stars were able to beat the fatigue and the Flames. They deserved to steal two points on the road.

The one thing that's unacceptable about tonight's win is being outshot 48-19. That isn't good with the Stanley Cup Playoffs right around the corner. The Stars should not be getting outshot by that much. Let's not get outshot that much by the Seattle Kraken on Saturday and Monday. The Stars need to control the puck better and be able to get multiple shots off.

The Stars had some help from the refs tonight. A couple of Calgary goals were reversed for goaltender interference. However, there were some rough patches tonight that will probably be discussed when they get to Seattle tomorrow. Lian Bichsel had some growing pains tonight. I know he's a rookie and still developing while being with Dallas, but he needs to clean some stuff up. Here are the four takeaways from the game tonight against Calgary.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Recap: 4. Top line continues their dominance

The Stars' top line opened up the scoring tonight. Roope Hintz was right in front of Dustin Wolf and ripped it past him. The top line developing chemistry before the playoffs has been a top storyline as the regular season wraps up. The last two games have been proof that they are developing chemistry and could be a lethal line in the playoffs. Just imagine what they can do when they get space. This will be a fun line to watch if they can sync in the playoffs.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Recap: 3. Power play is coming together

Even though the Stars didn't score on the power play, they had some shots that almost went in. The Stars are trying to find the perfect balance on both power play lines after adding Mikko Rantanen to the team at the deadline. Give credit to the Flames for shutting down the Stars on the power play tonight. These teams haven't given up a power-play goal all season until Kadri scored on the power play tonight. Things could come together on the power play before the playoffs begin.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Recap: 2. Casey DeSmith playing well

DeSmith played another good game tonight, stopping 46-48 shots on goal. He's been a solid backup goaltender for Oettinger this season and is under contract for the next two seasons. Some fans are sad that Scott Wedgewood left the team last summer, but DeSmith has made me forget about Wedgewood. If Oettinger were to get hurt in the middle of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Desmith could play the role of Anton Khudobin. I wouldn't be surprised if DeSmith got more starts down the stretch once the Stars earned their playoff spot.

GIVE IT UP FOR CASEY DESAVES! 🧱 pic.twitter.com/1DamF7ukkC — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 28, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Recap: 1. The job is not finished

The Stars can't get complacent with the win tonight. They must continue earning points to secure their playoff spot this season. The Stars have two games coming up against the Seattle Kraken. Even though the Kraken are basically out of the playoffs this season, they would love to do nothing more than hand the Stars a couple of losses to keep them from winning the Central Division this season. The Stars return to the ice on Saturday night against the Kraken. Make sure you get your caffeine for the next two games.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles