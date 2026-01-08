The Dallas Stars played team hockey as they steal two points in Washington

The Dallas Stars traveled to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Capitals. After last night's debacle in Carolina, the Stars needed to lock in and get the job done tonight. After the first period, it looked like the real Dallas Stars were back on the ice. The defense was back to being superior, and Casey DeSmith locked down the net. The Stars would go on to win 4-1 as they shut out the Capitals and snapped their six-game losing streak.

Now, while tonight's win didn't come against a team like the Carolina Hurricanes, the Stars took their first steps to get back to where they were before the six-game losing streak began. While there is some work they need to do moving forward, having a complete game is the right next step. Hopefully, the Stars take the positives from tonight's game and build on them. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's win against the Capitals.

Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals Recap: 4. Faksa's shorty goal sets the pace

I was a little worried when the Stars went on the penalty kill early on in the first period, especially after last night's loss. However, Radek Faksa calmed my nerves by chasing after his own shot and putting it into the net. That's the kind of hustle I'm looking for in the Stars. Even though that was the only goal in the first period, the Stars showed a lot of hustle, and the rest of the team looked like they were tired of fans complaining on social media. Sometimes, you have to light some kindling to get some action.

Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals Recap: 3. Casey DeSmith had the composure the Stars needed

Whatever Casey DeSmith does before games is something Oettinger should take some notes on. With all the shot attempts that went flying at DeSmith, he kept his composure as he stopped all but one of them. Until Oettinger gets his head on straight, I'd roll with DeSmith until then. I'm not saying that Gulutzan bench Oettinger for the rest of the month, just until his mental focus is back. It was a fantastic game between the pipes for DeSmith tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals Recap: 2. Defense was solid tonight

Kyle Capobianco really added another level to the Stars' defense tonight. I don't know why Gulutzan didn't add him after the third-straight loss. However, he really improved the defense, as they allowed only 11 shots on goal in 40 minutes. Another thing I want to point out is how Thomas Harley looked a lot better, too. If you looked at Harley tonight compared to his previous six games, you would question whether the real Harley was on the ice. Great game by the defense as they locked in and got the W.

Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals Recap: 1. Finally snapping the losing streak

Tonight was a game the Stars needed to get back on track after losing the last six games. Luckily, the Stars have done enough to remain in second place in the Central Division. However, the Minnesota Wild are now right behind the Stars, having played well since acquiring Quinn Hughes. The Stars will have the next couple of days off as they fly across the country and take on the San Jose Sharks. With Macklin Celebrini having a good season, let's see if the Stars can hold him off.