Dallas Stars hope to dig themselves out of their six-game losing streak tonight

I'm so glad last night's game is behind the Stars. Don't even get me started on what is going on with Jake Oettinger right now. He looked so lost last night as he was allowing routine saves into the net. He was even pulled from the game for the first time since the Western Conference Finals. That's something that Jake doesn't even want to re-live. However, it's a new day, and the Stars have a new task ahead of them at the moment: the Washington Capitals.

I need to see some action from some of the players the Stars have spent millions on over the last four seasons. That means you, Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen, and Esa Lindell. It feels like those three players aren't having good seasons at this point, right now, and the Stars need everyone at their best if they want to snap their six-game losing streak tonight. Here are the four keys to tonight's game against the Washington Capitals for Dallas.

Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals Preview: 4. Get Moose the puck

I'll tell you one thing: I know the Capitals are going to do everything in their power to shut down Moose this evening. Rantanen has been a key target that opposing teams have defended well in the last ten games. Even though Moose got a goal in the third period last night, I want to see the dominant Moose that dropped a hat trick in one period in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. Give Rantanen the puck and move out of the way tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals Preview: 3. Stop getting out of position defensively

One thing the Stars need to stop doing is overcompensating on defense and staying in their zone. It's obvious the Stars are overreacting on defense, and teams are taking advantage of it. They don't need to be so aggressive that their defensive formation collapses and a team scores a goal off of it. They need to stay home and make sure that they don't get a clean shot off on Casey DeSmith tonight. Just stay where you are supposed to be and not collapse on defense.

Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals Preview: 2. Shut down Ovechkin

It seems like the Stars will have to go up against Alex Ovechkin to snap their losing streak tonight. We all know where you can find Ovechkin as he's usually over in the left faceoff circle. Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen will probably be the two players on the Stars to watch tonight as they will get the honors of shutting him down. The Stars can steal two points on the road and snap their losing streak by shutting him down tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals Preview: 1. Don't be passive on offense tonight

The last thing I want to see is the Stars just gliding through the Capitals' zone tonight with the puck. If the Stars are going to snap their six-game losing streak, they can't wait until the second period to find the back of the net. I want to see the Stars be so aggressive on offense that they are up 4-0 at the end of the first period. They need to treat this game like it's do-or-die in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fans are going to go ballistic if this losing streak increases to seven tonight.