The Dallas Stars see Lady Liberty as they take on the New York Rangers

That was certainly a fun game against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night. That's how an efficient offense gets the job done in one period. However, that win came with a cost to the Stars' blueline. Lian Bichsel is out 6-8 weeks with a lower-body injury and will require surgery to fix his ankle. You could tell it was his ankle based on how he went into the boards on Sunday night. His absence will sting, but the Stars will carry on without him.

That begins tonight with the Dallas Stars taking on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Casey DeSmith will get the start between the pipes tonight since Jake Oettinger is dealing with an illness right now. It's okay for otters to get the sniffles, and he will start tomorrow night in New Jersey against the Devils. Sometimes goalies will have their schedule changed, but with how DeSmith is playing right now, it's fine. Here are the four keys to tonight's game against the Rangers.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Recap: 4. Find a way to outscore your issues

I'll be interested to see how the Stars' defense does without Bichsel in the lineup tonight. That's why the Stars need to outscore all their defensive issues tonight, vs. the Rangers. With Wyatt Johnston being the first star of the week and Jason Robertson being the second star of the month, the Stars have plenty of firepower to outscore their issues tonight. The Stars have to focus and lock in and win tonight's game for Bichsel.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Recap: 3. Clear pucks out of the zone

Even though the New York Rangers are second-to-last in the division under Mike Sullivan, they are still a good team that can take care of their business. The Stars can't allow the Rangers to have any second-chance opportunities in front of Casey DeSmith tonight. That's when the Rangers can take advantage of the Stars' defensive issues. After the Rangers get a shot on goal, clear the puck out of the zone so Stars' fans aren't sweating bullets tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Recap: 2. Shut down Mika Zibanejad

The Stars have to take care of Mika Zibanejad if they want to beat the Rangers tonight. Zibanejad has nine goals and ten assists through 27 games this season. I'm sure Bichsel would have been assigned to him tonight, but Miro Heiskanen will have to take over the duties tonight. He's one of those players you can't allow to get a second-chance opportunity in front of DeSmith tonight. Shut him down and keep the win streak alive with another two points.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Recap: 1. Let's be team naughty tonight

I want to see our two innocent-looking players, Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson, be naughty tonight. Both players have done exceptionally well over the last month. With Bichsel out of the lineup, the Stars need to outscore their weaknesses tonight. That means Robertson is allowed to make Jim Nill fold like a table and get him a contract extension for Christmas. If Johnston joins in on the fun, the Rangers' fans might be booing Mike Sullivan tonight.