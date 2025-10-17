The Dallas Stars still can't figure out Thatcher Demko and the Vancouver Canucks

Well, I think the Stars love scoring in the first period this season. One thing I wish had happened in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, but I'm okay with it as we begin the season. However, I'm puzzled as to why the Stars feel the need to go on cruise control after taking a 2-0 lead in the first period. The Canucks dominated the middle frame, securing a 5-3 win tonight against the Stars. I was a little worried about how DeSmith was going to play, and he looked like the Pokémon Magikarp in goal tonight. Here are the four takeaways from the loss to the Canucks.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Recap: 4. 1st period onslaught

I'm not sure what it is about the Stars scoring in the first period this season, but I'm really enjoying the fact that they're not waiting until the second period to play hockey. Mavrik Bourque and Mikko Rantanen had a blast in the first period tonight. This is how the Stars need to set the pace of the game moving forward this season. I don't care how many goals they score after the first period; I love seeing how much of a deficit they can put on a team

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Recap: 3. DeSmith had a terrible game in goal

Casey DeSmith was really terrible in a game, and it all began in the second frame, where he gave up four unanswered goals to the Vancouver Canucks. That is unacceptable, and I'm sure Gulutzan is going to give him an earful at practice tomorrow. The Stars can't play Oettinger 82 straight games and expect him to be in peak condition for the playoffs. DeSmith has to pick up the slack, or else he could be traded for another backup goaltender. Gulutzan isn't playing around this season.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Recap: 2. Stop going to the penalty box

One thing that hasn't changed from last season is the number of times the Stars have gone to the penalty box during the game. They allowed two power play goals against the Minnesota Wild the other night and ended up in the box only once tonight. The Stars need to stop giving their opponents free opportunities to score the puck. All the Stars need to do is stay out of the box and avoid giving their opponents an extra-man advantage, as they have done this season.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Recap: 1. Keep the foot on the gas pedal

So far in the first three games, the Stars have had their foot on the gas pedal to begin the game and then turned on cruise control. That's not how you are going to send a message to the powerful Western Conference this year. The Stars must have their foot on the gas pedal until they hear the final buzzer sound at the end of the third period. They can't have an outstanding first period followed by "cruise control hockey." Stars are back at it on Saturday night against the St. Louis Blues in St. Louis.