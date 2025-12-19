The Dallas Stars take a dip in the Shark Tank in San Jose tonight

The Dallas Stars look to continue their dominant run against the Pacific Division as they take on the San Jose Sharks in the Shark Tank. San Jose Sharks Owner Wyatt Johnston returns to the arena where he's tormented the Sharks. Wouldn't it be awesome if the young rascal scores a hat trick tonight? That would be really cool to kick off the back-to-back road trip on the West Coast. However, it's not going to come easy tonight as the Stars take on a couple of former players.

There's a possibility that Ty Dellandrea is out of the lineup tonight due to an upper-body injury. However, the Stars will still have to go up against John Klingberg, who's in the middle of a little scoring tear in the NHL. He scored the game-winning goal in the Sharks' comeback against the Pittsburgh Penguins last weekend. Can the Stars navigate the Shark Tank and steal two points on the road? Here are the four keys to tonight's game against the Sharks.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Preview: 4. Slow down John Klingberg

I'm sure the former Dallas Stars player would love to score a goal or two to teach the Stars a lesson for not signing him to a new contract. However, the Stars can't allow their friendship with him to get in the way of their goal of stealing two points tonight. They have to slow Klingberg down and make sure he can't get a clear shot at the front of the net tonight. If the Stars can see the goal in front of them tonight, they can steal two points by slowing down Klingberg.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Preview: 3. Get the rascal going

While Jason Robertson is a player whom I would love to see score a goal tonight, I would rather see Johnston make a difference. He's had a promising career on the road in San Jose over the course of his career, and he needs to show up early tonight. The Stars' offense can't afford to wait until the second period to get going. A goal from Johnston to kick things off tonight would do the Stars wonders. If Johnston gets going on offense in the first period, the Stars have a direct approach to two points.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Preview: 2. Shut down the Mack

Macklin Celebrini is the player, along with John Klingberg, that the Stars need to slow down tonight. He is their franchise cornerstone player who has found his game and is turning the corner like Connor Bedard is this year. He's going to be a tough player to slow down, and I know the Stars are up to the task of making his life miserable tonight. Dallas could be in for a long night if Celebrini finds the back of the net. Just like a shark smelling blood, a goal will get Celebrini's scoring drive going.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Preview: 1. Don't stand in front of the goaltender

Whoever is in between the pipes for the Stars tonight, the Stars need to help him out by not standing in his way and blocking his view. I'm sure the Sharks are planning on using this to their advantage for some wild redirects into the back of the net. The Stars have spoiled a couple of shutout attempts by our goaltenders for doing this. If the Stars give their goaltender a wide view of the Stars' zone tonight, he should be able to help the Stars win tonight's game.