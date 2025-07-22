The Dallas Stars team with the best power play percentage may shock you

Last week, we discussed various scenarios that could have occurred in Stars' history in alternate timelines. We discussed what would happen if Tyler Seguin were to become the Dallas Stars captain instead of Jamie Benn. We also wondered what would have happened if the Minnesota North Stars didn't move to Texas. Would Texas even have had a hockey team that won the Stanley Cup? It was a fun week discussing those. Now we move on to another theme this week, best and worst.

We will examine various statistics and discuss which teams performed well and which teams struggled in specific areas. We will start with the power play and penalty kill today. Those are some of the most essential stats a hockey team measures throughout the season. Teams have made the playoffs or headed to the golf course early because they weren't able to capitalize on them.

The Dallas Stars have recently been known for their terrible power play percentage. It's just one of those things that hockey teams could have a deficiency in because the players on the ice all want to score on the man advantage. It's also cost them their playoff run twice in the last three seasons. It's why the Stars have parted ways with their former power play coach Steve Spott. However, you might be shocked that the Stars had one of their best seasons on the power play under him. Here's which season the Stars did well on the power play.

The Dallas Stars had their best power play during the 2022-23 season. That's when the Stars had Joe Pavelski on the team, and standing in front of the net deflecting pucks past the opposing goaltenders. It was also when Jason Robertson had one of the best regular seasons by a Dallas Stars player in recent years. Spott did have success during that season because he had seasoned vets that anchored both power play lines.

You could say that last year's team had a significant overall power play percentage, based on both the regular and postseason. However, we are only taking a look at the regular season and the 2022-23 team owns that record for the time being. With a new head coach, the Stars could easily shatter that record during the 2025-26 season. That has yet to be seen but it could happen.

Throughout the day, we will continue to explore past Stars' teams with the worst power play stats. We will also take a look at which teams were the best and worst penalty killers in franchise history. Some of those teams might surprise you. It will be an interesting way to kick off, examining these franchise statistics. Stay tuned later this morning for the worst power play team in franchise history.

