The Dallas Stars are the true winner of the 2025 World Junior Championships

Who felt the 2025 WJC was among the best ones we've had in recent memories? So many good players played in this tournament that the NHL was well-represented. There were so many good moments, like Canada being upset by Lativa. I didn't see Canada losing to them with how stacked their roster was. Team USA was dialed in like a boulder you couldn't stop coming down the mountain. Free Bird was blaring in the arena when the USA reminded Germany of who the boss was.

However, Dallas Stars fans were split between the gold medal match. Emil Hemming suited up for Finland after he helped Finland advance to the Gold Medal game. On the other hand, Aram Minnetian was suited up for Team USA. In the end, the USA Men's Hockey team defended their gold medal in a 4-3 win over Finland. However, Team USA or Finland werent the true winners of the tournament, the Dallas Stars were. They had two of their best up-and-coming prospects on display for the world to see.

Minnetian felt like highway robbery when he fell to the Stars in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL draft. At 18, the Stars drafted a project that could have a considerable upside once he's fully developed. He's playing for one of the best college hockey teams right now, so the Stars are just going to keep him there so he can get his degree. I could see him getting sent to Cedar Park after playing college hockey. The Stars could have an American version of Miro Heiskanen developing before their eyes.

That's ANOTHER 🍏 by Stars' prospect Aram Minnetian on @usahockey's third goal of the night to help extend the USA lead! https://t.co/gqLGNlLonT — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 5, 2025

Emil Hemming is known as a sniper from the circles. I remember watching the 2024 NHL Draft and thought the Stars would take the number one defensive prospect on the board. I shouldn't have been surprised when they called Emil Hemming's name. They have an excellent track record of developing Finnish talent. You can see where Miro Heiskanen, Roope Hintz, and Esa Lindell have ended up. Hemming has the potential to be among those names if he keeps developing with the Barrie Colts.

Hyvä!! Stars’ 2024 first round pick, Emil Hemming, notched the first Finnish goal of the game 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/ypnAcV4M02 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 4, 2025

Ultimately, this is why the Dallas Stars are the true winners of the 2025 WJC. They have two up-and-coming prospects who helped their respective teams get to the gold medal game. Even though one had to settle for the silver medal, we are incredibly proud of how they played and showed great sportsmanship. Don't be surprised if these two players find their way to Cedar Park in the next two to three seasons. They are both bound to be great players for the Stars for years.

