The Dallas Stars weather a huge storm rolling in from St. Louis this afternoon

The Dallas Stars are finally back in Dallas after a disappointing road trip where they went 2-3-1. That's something the Stars probably want to do over. However, a nasty storm is coming into town after losing to the St. Louis Blues on Friday night. The Dallas Stars take on the Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday afternoon as they look to right the ship and win again. The Stars are getting some reinforcements this afternoon in the lineup as well.

Miro Heiskanen is back from his leave of absence, and I hope everything is okay with his family. That comes before hockey, and it's ok to take a couple of games off to deal with stuff at home. The Lightning are looking to start a new win streak, just like the Stars, after they lost to the St. Louis Blues. Can the Stars fix their faceoff percentage this afternoon and beat the Lightning? Here are the four keys of the game this afternoon as the Stars look to weather the storm at the American Airlines Center.

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Preview: 4. Win the faceoff battle

The Dallas Stars have to win faceoffs this afternoon if they want to beat the Lightning. The Stars were chasing the Utah Mammoth the entire game because they couldn't control the puck off the faceoff. That's something even Glen Gulutzan would probably say the Stars need to fix going into today's game because the Lightning can control the faceoff circle. The Stars won't be starting a new win streak if they don't win the faceoff battle this afternoon.

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Preview: 3. Jason Robertson needs to show up

Jason Robertson has been incognito over the last couple of games, and I hope that ends up getting him a lower contract extension. However, the Stars need him to come out of hiding this afternoon and punish the Lightning. The Stars' offense has been absent over the last three games, and it's time for it to come alive against Tampa Bay. The Stars will have a really good chance of weathering the storm this afternoon if Robertson shows up and scores a couple of goals.

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Preview: 2. Shut down Nikita Kucherov

The Stars need to shut down Nikita Kucherov if they want to beat the Lightning this afternoon. I know that Miro Heiskanen or Thomas Harley will be on the ice when Kucherov is. That's how good a player he is, suiting up this afternoon. I'm sure Jake Oettinger would love him not even get to touch the puck in the Stars' zone this afternoon. The Stars are in for a long game if Kucherov is left unguarded and is allowed to score this afternoon.

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Preview: 1. You owe Oettinger a win

The Stars owe their goaltender a win after leaving him high and dry against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday night. Oettinger was on his game, looking like the Olympic goaltender who will represent Team USA next month. The Stars can't allow players like Kucherov to get second-chance opportunities off rebounds in front of Oettinger. Hopefully, with Miro Heiskanen back in the lineup this afternoon, Oettinger will come away with a win against the Lightning