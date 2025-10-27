The Dallas Stars weekend sweep: the good, the bad, and the ugly 

Coming off a four-game losing streak, fans can breathe a sigh of relief going into their week because the Stars won both of their weekend matches, adding four points to their record. In light of their two victories, here is what happened: the good, the bad, and the ugly.

The Stars Weeknd Sweep: The Good

First, let me state the obvious: the Stars won two games this weekend. That is definitely good news to a team and fans who watched them lose four games in a row. Second, we are starting to see some more team chemistry out on the ice. There is no doubt that the Stars are filled with talented players, but I like what I see when Tyler Seguin, Colin Blackwell, and Adam Erne share the ice.

It feels like we are waiting for something big to happen from this line. They are moving the puck well and seem to be growing in their awareness of one another and in their effectiveness with their time on ice. Next, how great is it that we have Casey DeSmith for these back-to-back games? Jake Oettinger gets a night to rest, and DeSmith receives a win for the Stars. Finally, the Stars are sharing the feast of goals, with 15 different players scoring in the first month of play. Having multiple players as potential goal scorers will only increase their threat in the future.

The Stars Weekend Sweep: The Bad

It’s hard for me to categorize something the Stars do as bad, so let me use my mom voice and say, “I’m not mad. I’m just disappointed.” The Stars had a five-on-three power play against the Nashville Predators on Sunday night. I don’t think I was the only one just waiting for a goal to happen during that time. There was a slight disappointment when the score didn't happen at that time. However, my disappointment was soon forgotten when, at the last second, literally, the Stars scored on a five-on-four power play.

The Stars Weekend Sweep: The Ugly

I always forget how dangerous hockey is until I see these professional athletes, covered in padding, get clipped by a puck and drop to the ice in agonizing pain. It’s a quick reminder of just how dangerous this game can be, and it is always hard to watch a player get injured.

It was tough to watch this happen to Roope Hintz when Taylor Hall from the Hurricanes smashed him into the glass. Hintz did get up and skate off the ice, but fans knew he wasn’t coming back once we saw him leave the arena. He didn’t return for the rest of the game and did not play on Sunday. If he remains unavailable, he will be the newest member on the Stars' injury list.

Well, that’s a wrap on the weekend, and the Stars walk away with two victories. Hopefully, this momentum will carry them over into this week when the Stars will face Washington, Tampa Bay, and Florida.