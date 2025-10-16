The Dallas Stars welcome their Vancouver friends to Dallas tonight

Well, that home opener on Tuesday night wasn't short of any drama between two Central Division rivals. It got a little close in the third period with a couple of power play goals from the Minnesota Wild, but Dallas's good start in the first period got them over the finish line. Now, it's time for a little break from playing in our own division and welcome one of our friends from the Pacific Division to Dallas tonight, the Vancouver Canucks. It will be a nice change-up in who the Stars play before returning to taking on another Central Division foe on Saturday.

There are a couple of changes in the lineup tonight that you should be aware of before tonight's game. Jake Oettinger is getting a break from the action, and Casey DeSmith is between the pipes tonight. After three tough divisional matchups, Oettinger has earned himself a little break. Matt Duchene is the other player who is out tonight. Adam Erne will take his spot in the lineup. Here are the four keys to the game tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Preview: 4. Help out DeSmith

I'm sure Oettinger would love to have the entire night off and relax on the bench. He hopes his teammates will help DeSmith just as much as they helped him in the first three games of the season. That means clearing out the front of the net and ensuring no one is skating freely for a re-direction. The Stars can also help out DeSmith by getting a two-goal lead like they did on Tuesday night in the first period. If you help out the goaltender, he helps you out, simple as that.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Preview: 3. Treat them like a Central Division team

After scoring 15 goals in three games this season, I don't want to see the Stars slow down on the goal producing tonight since the Canucks are from the Pacific Division. Just because tonight's team is from another division doesn't mean that you can take the game off tonight. They need to be firing on all cylinders from the opening puck drop tonight. Thatcher Demko needs to be overwhelmed. That's how you are going to break down their wall and have a four-game winning streak headed into this weekend.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Preview: 2. Shut down Kiefer Sherwood

The one player other than Quinn Hughes that the Stars need to watch out for tonight is Kiefer Sherwood. He already has three goals this season and doesn't plan to stop his goal scoring tonight. That means Miro Heiskanen will probably get the honors of covering him in the Stars' zone to prevent him from scoring on DeSmith tonight. If the Stars can cover Sherwood and prevent him from finding the back of the net, Dallas should be 4-0 by the end of the night.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Preview: 1. Feed Wyatt Johnston

The Stars need to feed Wyatt Johnston tonight if they want to destroy the Canucks. Johnston has scored in each of the first three games of the season, and I don't think he wants that streak to end. I would actually start him on the top line tonight against the Canucks. Let him feast alongside Mikko Rantanen and Roope Hintz. It would benefit Johnston and the Stars if Glen Gulutzan made that lineup change tonight. If you are going to the game tonight, make sure you are rowdy and loud.