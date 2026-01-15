The Dallas Stars wrap up their road trip by freezing the Mammoth back in time

It's been a long week and a half for the Dallas Stars. They are wrapping up a disappointing road trip against the Utah Mammoth at the Delta One Center later tonight. I don't know how the Stars were able to fathom their latest performance in Anaheim the other night. That was like a hockey game from the depths of you know where. The fact that they didn't even score until 2 minutes left in the game said everything you need to know about the Stars right now: tired and want to go home.

However, the Stars have one more stop as they take on the Mammoth tonight before they return to Dallas to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday afternoon. The Stars need to muster everything they have left in them to create one more win on this trip to build off of. I doubt Jim Nill wants to make a trade before the Olympic break, but it could happen if the Stars keep sliding on their current trajectory. Here are the four keys to tonight's game against the Utah Mammoth.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Mammoth Preview: 4. Don't be afraid to hit

In the last game against Anaheim, I was amazed that Robertson took someone down with a check. However, the Stars are going to need a lot of that tonight if they want to freeze the Mammoth back in time. I want to see everyone at least get one hit tonight to free the puck. I really don't want to see the Mammoth control the puck for the majority of tonight's game. The Stars are only going to beat the Mammoth if they check them into the boards and steal the puck.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Mammoth Preview: 3. Need the big guns to show up tonight

Since the big guns decided to take the last game off in Anaheim, the Stars need them to show up big time tonight. Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen need to show up and lead the Stars' offense to victory. I'm tired of watching them become streaky scorers this season. If they want to be the two highest-paid players on the team, they need to act like they deserve the big bucks. The Stars need Robertson and Rantanen to show up tonight if they want to steal two points from Utah.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Mammoth Preview: 2. Shut down Dylan Guenther

The Dallas Stars will need to shut down Dylan Guenther if they want to end their road trip on a good note. He was one of the players who went off on the Toronto Maple Leafs the other night. He has 23 goals and 17 assists going into tonight's game against the Stars. Since Miro Heiskanen will be out of tonight's game, Thomas Harley and Esa Lindell need to step up and make sure he doesn't get comfortable in the Stars' zone. I don't want to be writing about what a career game he had later tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Mammoth Preview: 1. Help the goaltender

I'm sure after watching Casey DeSmith try to hold the Ducks off for 60 minutes in the last game, Jake Oettinger is going to want some help from his teammates tonight. The goaltenders aren't always perfect and rely on their teammates to help make sure the puck doesn't end up in the back of the net. Oettinger could use some help making sure the puck ends up in the Mammoth's zone tonight. Help out the goaltender, and you come away with two points to end your road trip on a positive note.