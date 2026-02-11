The Finnish Mafia really brings a massive boost to Team Finland's line pairings

Dallas Stars fans will get their first look at some of their favorite players in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Wednesday morning when the men's hockey tournament begins in northern Italy. Finland and Slovakia will open things at 9:40 a.m. CT when the Finns rostering with four Stars players face a potential nuisance in the Slovaks.

Winger Mikko Rantanen, center Roope Hintz, and defensemen Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen aren't just lingering on the Finnish roster, happy to be there. Based on line combinations as recently as Tuesday, Dallas' two forwards are at center and right wing on the top line, while the two Stars' defensemen are playing together on the top pair. Throw in former Dallas forward/hero Joel Kiviranta - who is likely a healthy scratch in the opener - and ex-Stars winger Mikael Granlund alongside Rantanen and Hintz, and it's a veritable Stars watch party.

Rantanen and Hintz haven't been playing together in Dallas much lately. Not at even strength, anyway, as Rantanen has drawn in on Wyatt Johnston's right while Hintz has lately centered Jason Robertson and Mavrik Bourque. It's worked wonders as the Stars entered the Olympic break on a six-game winning streak.

Dallas Stars Olympic jersey numbers:



🇫🇮

Mikko Rantanen - 96

Roope Hintz - 24

Esa Lindell - 23

Miro Heiskanen - 41



🇺🇸

Jake Oettinger - 30



🇨🇦

Thomas Harley - 20



🇨🇿

Radek Faksa - 12 — Sam Nestler (@samnestler) February 11, 2026

But Dallas fans are quite familiar with the chemistry Rantanen, Hintz, and Granlund have together. They were a rock in last year's postseason, scoring 44 points in 18 games (17 for Hintz), largely playing together as the Stars made the Western Conference Finals for the third straight year. It certainly isn't just because of them, but they're a big reason Finland is expected to compete for a medal. And why not? They took home gold in the 2022 Olympic Games.

On the back end, Lindell and Heiskanen have skated together more often than all but four defense pairings in the NHL this season. Only Mattias Ekholm/Evan Bouchard (Edmonton) and Aaron Ekblad/Gustav Forsling (Florida) have logged more total time on ice together in 2025-26. Heiskanen's all-around game pairs well with just about anyone, but his penchant for getting into the play allows Dallas - and should allow Finland - more offensive chances as Lindell can do what he does best and play stout stand-up defense.

Finlands lines första ispasset 🇫🇮✍🏽



Granlund-Hintz-Rantanen

Lekhonen-Aho-Teräväinen

Luostarinen-Lundell-Kakko/Kapanen

Armia-Haula-Tolvanen

Kiviranta



Lindell-Heiskanen

Määttä-Jokiharju

Mikkola-Ristolainen

Lehtonen-Matinpalo — hockeyspionen (@hockeyspionen) February 9, 2026

And when Finland goes to the power play, expect Hintz in front of the opposing goalie with Granland and Rantanen on the bumper spot and Heiskanen running the show from the point. Such a look has been plenty dangerous in Dallas before. It's likely to be scary for Slovakia in Italy now, too.