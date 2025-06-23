The McDavid and Marner to Dallas rumors have completely flatlined

I'm sure most of you want hockey to be back next week after watching the Florida Panthers have their Stanley Cup Parade this weekend. At least the Florida Panthers looked presentable on stage after all the phone videos of them partying at the club. I wish I could be a part of that party because it did look like they were having fun celebrating winning their second-straight Stanley Cup. However, it's time to get back to writing and cover the Dallas Stars throughout this offseason.

One of the many rumors circulating on social media right now that I want to put to rest is the rumor that Mitch Marner and Connor McDavid have Dallas on their shortlists of teams they want to play for. While it would be wonderful to see either player suit up for the Stars, it probably won't happen due to the salary cap pinch the Stars are in right now. The fact that either player would want more than Mikko makes in a current season is a red flag for the Stars. Here's more on why the Stars won't sign either player in the future.

McDavid and Marner Rumors: Why wouldn't either player work with Dallas?

There's something about both players that their egos wouldn't work with the Stars. Dallas is a pretty unselfish hockey team, and having either player on the roster could ruin that and spread some tremors in the locker room. Nothing against what either player has accomplished in their careers, it's just something about either player ruining what makes the Dallas Stars great as an unselfish team. I think Jim Nill would love to keep the unselfish characteristic flowing in the locker room.

McDavid and Marner Rumors: Sacrificing either Jason Robertson or Thomas Harley

If the Stars wanted to sign either player, it would mean the end of Jason Robertson or Thomas Harley's tenure with the franchise. Both players are due for significant raises once the salary cap is raised shortly, and one of them would have to leave the team for it to be feasible. Knowing Nill, he's going to do his best to keep both players in Dallas for the long term because of what they bring to the table every night. That's another reason why the Stars won't be making a move to sign Marner or McDavid.

McDavid and Marner Rumors: Conclusion

While it would be nice to add either player to the Dallas Stars, I don't see it happening for the reasons above. I love what both players would bring to the Stars, but I would worry their egos could get in the way of winning the Stanley Cup. Also, it would mean that Jason Robertson and Thomas Harley's tenure would be over in Dallas. I think the Stars want to remain young and get cheaper supporting players that fit the organization's goal of being unselfish.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles