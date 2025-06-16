How the looming salary cap boost could help the Stars win the Stanley Cup

One thing that all Dallas Stars fans are probably happy about is the increase in the salary cap in the coming years. That Mikko Rantanen deal did a number on the Stars' current salary cap for this offseason. Don't be surprised if you see some players with one year left on their deals get traded to make room for more cap space to retain certain players that helped the Stars this past season. It's just that I wish the salary cap relief would kick in this summer to keep everyone here and run it back with the new head coach coming in.

However, the salary cap boost is going to help the Stars remain in the hunt for the Stanley Cup longer than anticipated. While it doesn't mean the Stars are going all in on a free agent like Mitch Marner this summer, it allows the Stars flexibility down the road with future free agents such as Wyatt Johnston. Here are some of the things that the salary cap boost will do to help the Stars remain in the hunt for the Stanley Cup down the road.

Dallas Stars Salary Cap Boost: 3. Re-sign Thomas Harley and maybe Jason Robertson

The Stars have two big names in line for an extension coming up in the next couple of seasons. Thomas Harley and Jason Robertson are crucial players to the Stars' success and have developed both of them. The last thing the Stars want is for either one of them to leave the franchise and haunt them for years. This salary cap boost might be able to allow the Stars to retain both of them. However, Harley is the player the Stars can't afford to leave the franchise compared to Robertson.

While Robertson is a great player and I love the competitiveness he brings to the roster, the Stars can't afford to lose Harley because he's the heir to Miro Heiskanen, should he decide to go elsewhere after his contract is up. If the Stars were to lose both defensive gurus, the fan base would not let up on their disappointment. Harley is an up-and-coming star who is about to enter his prime, and the Stars would be foolish to allow him to walk in the next couple of seasons.

Dallas Stars Salary Cap Boost: 2. Sign some big names down the road

Looking at next summer, there are some good free agents the Stars could use on their roster. I wouldn't be shocked if the Stars were able to get some of these good players like Martin Necas or Kyle Connor. It could be the difference between the Stars losing in the Western Conference Finals again or winning the Stanley Cup. I would love to see the Stars swing for the fences next summer with the salary cap increase. Just make sure the player was born in Finland before signing them to a long-term contract.

Dallas Stars Salary Cap Boost: 1. Reward some of the prospects

I would also love to see the Stars reward some of their prospects coming off their entry-level contracts. Mavrik Bourque is an example of someone I want to see the Stars reward if he doesn't get offer-sheeted this summer. Emil Hemming and Lian Bichsel are two other prospects who need to be rewarded depending on how they finish their entry-level deals. These prospects are the future of the franchise and should be rewarded based on how much money the Stars will have at their disposal. With the boost in the salary cap, the Stars' Stanley Cup Window is open much longer than some writers are saying.

