The puck is in Dallas's zone after Plano submitted its proposal to the Stars

The long-simmering drama between the Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks took another step Thursday, when Dallas City Council member Chad West said the city of Plano had signaled to the Stars that it would be open to relocating to the north.

West told CBS News Texas that Plano officials - it was unclear which officials, as they later declined comment regarding West's remarks - sent a letter to the Stars that outlined its offer in hopes of drawing the NHL team. The Stars' lease with the American Airlines Center ends in 2031. But the franchise and the City of Dallas have been negotiating a way to keep the Stars at their current home in downtown Dallas. No one from the Stars commented on West's remarks.

Plano Makes Its Move for Stars

City officials in Plano did release a nothing-to-see-here statement.

“Plano is known to be attractive to national and international corporations, and we are home to numerous iconic brands," the statement read. "Due to the strong interest in Plano and competition within the region, we do not publicly comment on speculation or economic development projects until they are brought to Council for formal adoption.”

But Mayor John Muns told "Inside Texas Politics" in December that one of Plano's biggest priorities in 2026 was convincing the Stars to move and that the city had made an offer, though he did elaborate. Other reports have stated that Plano would allow the Stars to build an arena at the Shops of Willow Bend Mall off the Tollway and Park Boulevard.

West said in this week's interview that the city of Dallas wanted to make every effort to keep the Stars downtown.

"The City of Dallas is going to bring our best offer to the table," West said.

Stars and Mavericks Remain Locked in Lawsuit

Mavericks ownership filed a lawsuit in December against the Stars over management and ownership of the AAC. The Mavericks allege that Stars breached their contract, originally signed by both franchises in 1999 with the City of Dallas, and have blocked renovations at the arena. The Mavericks have also stated they should own the arena outright because of the Stars' breach. The Stars countersue, calling the Mavericks' move as an "attempted hostile takeover."

"I think that we, as the City of Dallas, need to take it very seriously that there is at least one city talking to the Stars," West said. "I highly believe there are probably others who are as well. I've heard Arlington -- haven't confirmed it -- but I've heard Arlington is very interested. I'm friends with the mayor out there. I know he would love to have more sports teams with 'Dallas' name in front of them in their city. But you know what? Bring on the competition."