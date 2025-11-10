The Stars have a festive deep-fried seafood dinner after beating the Kraken

The Dallas Stars welcomed the Seattle Kraken to the American Airlines Center tonight to wrap up their back-to-back games this weekend. The Kraken were in the same boat as the Stars as they were in St. Louis taking on the Blues last night. Seattle didn't wait to make the first move as they scored the first goal of the game on a redirect that even the most elite goaltender wouldn't be able to save. However, the best part of the game came after that Seattle goal.

Instead of moping around the ice, the Stars laced up their skates and started attacking. It didn't take long for Wyatt Johnston to redirect a shot past Matt Murray on the power play to tie the game. Seguin would break out the smooth moves at the end of the first period to give the Stars a 2-1 win over the Kraken. Nothing like having a deep-fried seafood feast to wrap up a good weekend of hockey. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's victory over the Kraken.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2025-11-09: pic.twitter.com/JUA3vHOHLi — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) November 10, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 4. Heck of a response in the first period

There was nothing you could have really done to save Jaden Schwartz's goal in the first period. That was just a textbook redirect goal that I don't think Jake Oettinger would have been able to save. It was the fact that the Stars double punched the Kraken in the face with two goals in response to theirs. Wyatt Johnston made his hockey dad proud with that re-direction on the power play. Tyler Seguin would cap off the first period that made Matt Murray blush. It was better than doing nothing in response to the Kraken striking first.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 3. Didn't hit the fan in the second period

I was a little worried about the Stars having the lead going into the second period. A couple of times when Casey DeSmith was in goal, the Stars gave up four goals in the second period. However, the Stars did a good job defensively keeping the 2-1 lead going into the final period tonight. It's baby steps in the right direction in the early stages of this grueling season. Now the real question is, can the Stars keep this up as they prepare for their trip to Canada this week?

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 2. Wyatt Johnston is a bargain

I don't know if I have to shout this from the rooftop, but Wyatt Johnston's contract is one of the biggest heists of this century. The fact that he took a discount to remain with the Stars until the salary cap increased means he knows how close Dallas is to winning this whole thing. He made Joe Pavelski very proud by redirecting that goal past Murray in the first period. He is the leading scorer on the Stars right now and is likely to continue increasing that lead. I look forward to seeing more of Johnston moving forward this season.

Check out the hands on this guy 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wYPsgnyLy6 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 10, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 1. The passing was extra crispy tonight

Sorry for the deep-fried pun there, but the Stars' passing was very crisp tonight. There were rarely any bad passes that resulted in turnovers, and they also helped set up teammates to score goals tonight. It makes you wonder what this team is going to be like once Matt Duchene and Jamie Benn return to the lineup. I would not want to be in the Western Conference with the Stars gaining a lot of momentum tonight. The Stars hit the road as they take on the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.