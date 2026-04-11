The Stars look to clinch home-ice advantage with a win over the New York Rangers

The Dallas Stars have one simple mission this afternoon against the New York Rangers: to win. That's all they need to do to lock up home-ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Minnesota Wild. All the fanbase is asking for this afternoon is one more win, so we don't have to wait two weeks for the first home playoff game. It's a simple mission, but with all the injuries the Stars have at the moment, it's going to be an uphill battle.

There's a slight chance we could see Michael Bunting in the lineup today, but I doubt it. With the way the Stars had passion against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, they might as well keep the same lineup until Monday night against Toronto. Dallas needs to have that alertness this afternoon as they take on the Rangers. Even though the Rangers are in last place in their division, it doesn't make them any less dangerous. Here are the four keys to the game against the Rangers this afternoon.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders: 4. Attack

I don't care if the Stars are far from the net this afternoon; they need to attack New York's net in the first period to win. That means I'd better see a selfish Mikko Rantanen with the puck this afternoon. The Stars can't fire it from the blue line and expect Wyatt Johnston to be prime Joe Pavelski. Good things happen when you attack the net in a hockey game. Why not try that this afternoon and come away with a massive win to lock in home-ice advantage?

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders: 3. Everybody chip in

Who wants to see another Cameron Hughes goal this afternoon? Who wants to see Mavrik Bourque on hat-trick watch? It will only happen if the players don't rely on Jason Robertson or Wyatt Johnston to provide offense. Everyone needs to chip in on the game this afternoon if the Stars want to secure home-ice advantage. This is when the Stars are the league's deadliest team. The Rangers are in for a world of hurt if the rest of the Stars are contributing on offense.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders: 2. Shut down Mika Zibanejad

The Dallas Stars need to shut down Mika Zibanejad if they want a chance to clinch home-ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He's going to be a tough cookie to stop in his tracks with his 33 goals and 43 assists coming into tonight's game. Dallas needs to make sure that he's got someone on him at all times. I've seen what happens when teams don't defend him. It doesn't end well for the opponents who forget to have a player on him.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders: 1. Don't give Minnesota any hope

The one thing the Stars need to do this afternoon is lock up home-ice advantage with a win. Don't give the Minnesota Wild the hope that they will begin the upcoming playoff series in their barn. A resounding win this afternoon should put that hope to bed. The Stars need to send another message to the Wild by showing their potential with an injured roster. That should really make them feel bad heading into the upcoming playoff series. As they say in Las Vegas, "Just win, baby."