The Winnipeg Jets decrease their cruising altitude heading into the 2025-26 season

Now that I've downloaded the supplemental bug fix update of Mac OS Tahoe, let's continue our Central Division preview series today. We discussed how the Minnesota Wild have improved their roster, but they might find themselves in the middle of the Central Division this season. I have a lot of respect for the team they are trying to put together up north, but it stinks when you are in a very tough division with teams like the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars.

The next team is one of the toughest teams in the Central Division, the Winnipeg Jets. They have one of the best goaltenders in the entire NHL, Connor Hellebuyck. Jake Oettinger and Hellebuyck are in a fierce battle to see who's the starting goaltender for Team USA for the Winter Olympics. However, the Jets did lose some key players in free agency, which could cause them to struggle at a lower level this season. Here's where the Jets will finish the 2025-26 season in the Central Division.

Winnipeg Jets Preview: Key additions and losses

Additions:

Jonathan Toews

Gustav Nyquist

Tanner Pearson

Losses:

Nikolaj Ehlers

Brandon Tanev

Mason Appleton

Winnipeg Jets Preview: Summary

All I have to say is that losing Nikolaj Ehlers is brutal for the Winnipeg Jets. He was one of the primary goal scorers last season and contributed significantly to the team's overall offensive output. That might be the most significant loss out of the entire NHL when it comes to free agency this summer. The Carolina Hurricanes are going to benefit from Ehlers' offense. However, the Jets didn't completely lose out in free agency. They were able to convince Jonathan Toews to join the team after he sat out a couple of seasons.

Winnipeg Jets Preview: 4th place

The reason the Jets might find themselves in the middle of the Central Division is that they lost Ehlers this summer. They still have a solid offense without Ehlers on the roster, but it won't be as consistent as last season. Hellebuyck is going to help out their defense tremendously. A huge question mark will hover over their offense going into the season. I think the St. Louis Blues might take advantage and leapfrog them in the standings.

The Central Division is going to be a juggernaut this season, and it will be up for grabs. One of the key factors that will be evident in the Central Division champion this year is consistent scoring. I'm not sure if the Jets will have enough of that to repeat as division champions this year. The division could come down to a choice between Colorado and Dallas. It's going to be a fun division to watch as the season progresses. Maybe in a couple of years, the Jets will rebound and be the division champs again.