The Minnesota Wild have a bit to go before being a Central Division threat

The Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild have been fierce divisional rivals for a while. Whenever these two teams take the ice against each other, expect gloves to go flying into the sky. You can expect the Stars to be sure they come out on top against the Wild every season. We've already previewed the bottom cellar of the Central Division this year by taking a look at the Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators. Let's continue our preview by taking a look at the Minnesota Wild.

Central Division Preview: Minnesota gains and losses

Additions

Vladimir Tarasenko

Nico Sturm

Danila Yurov

Losses

Marc Andre-Fleury

Gustav Nyquist

Central Division Preview: Overview

The Wild had one of the quietest offseasons this summer, mainly because a lot of the free agents re-signed with the team they were on. One of the main things the Wild needed this offseason was some strength at the center position. Nico Sturm definitely brings that to the Wild with his strong faceoff win percentage. However, it's not enough to compete in the Central Division. I would expect them to keep looking at the trade market to fill that spot as the season begins.

Central Division Preview: 6th Place

The Wild are going to have a tough time competing with some of the big teams in the division this season. I could see either Dallas or Colorado sweeping the Wild. Unfortunately, Marc Andre-Fleury decided to hang it up, but they are strong at the goaltending position coming into this year. I think their lack of consistent scoring and young team will bite them in the butt as the season progresses. I see the plan that Bill Guerin is trying to create, but you are in the toughest division in hockey.

They do have a lot of young talent that will make them a strong force to be reckoned with in the future. I don't see them being that force in the Central Division this year. I do respect the hustle and the fight the Wild bring every time they take the ice for a game. It's just that I feel bad they are stuck in a division with a ton of powerhouse teams in the Central Division. There's always next season for the Wild.