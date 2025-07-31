This is the most iconic Dallas Stars jersey that divided the fanbase

We've already talked about some of the things we are going to go over during our lore week here at Blackout Dallas. We'll discuss Pantera on Sunday, but first, we have a few more topics to cover before reaching the grand finale. Mike Modano was the most iconic player in Dallas Stars history. You could say that he would be the "George Washington" on the Dallas Stars Mount Rushmore. That's how good of a player he is. The Dallas Stars will be remembered due to his contributions during his career.

Now let's talk about one of the most iconic jerseys that has divided the fanbase, the Mooterus Jersey. It was an alternate uniform from 2003-2006 that showed a star constellation in the shape of a bull. Why the Dallas Stars chose this animal for an alternate uniform, we will never know. However, most fans were divided about this back in the day and still are to this day. I've seen countless conversations about this jersey on social media during my time as the site expert for Blackout Dallas. I figured this week would be a great time to talk about the jersey.

When the Texas Longhorns were designing their new endzone entrance for DKR Memorial Stadium, Sports Reporter Brian Davis posted the renderings on his Twitter feed. The Dallas Stars were quick to retweet it, mentioning the Mooterus design, and some fans were hoping the Stars would bring back the jersey. While others didn't want the jersey to come back, it brought up the argument of whether it was the worst jersey in franchise history.

To this day, we don't know if the Stars would ever rebrand it. Although it's possible the Stars could bring back this jersey, I doubt it would happen given the current colors they wear. I don't see it blending in well with the victory green. However, I've been wrong before, and they could pull off a surprise. To this day, it's the most talked-about jersey in Dallas Stars history. Not because it showed a Star's constellation, but the fact that it didn't match up with the Star's shoulder logo.

