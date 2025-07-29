Welcome to Dallas Stars lore week at Blackout Dallas

Sorry for the delay in articles this week, I was researching on Monday and Sunday for some of the topics that we are going to cover for the remainder of the week. There were so many good topics that I could choose for Dallas Stars Lore Week that I had to narrow down the list significantly. That's what happens when the franchise excels at winning hockey games. I know the Stars only have one Stanley Cup to show for all those wins, but hey, people are paying attention to the development of hockey players in Texas now.

First off, we wouldn't be writing this if it weren't for Norm Green getting the crazy idea to move the Minnesota North Stars to Dallas. It all goes back to when Green wanted to do something crazy, like move his hockey team to the southern state of Texas. People around the hockey community back in the 90s thought he had lost his mind moving the team to a state where people didn't even know about the game of hockey. Most people in Texas were fixated on the Dallas Cowboys since football is a deeply ingrained part of the state's culture.

Later this week, we will talk about when the local metal band named Pantera stepped up to the plate and wrote one of the greatest pump-up songs in hockey. That song is still being played as the team skates onto the ice underneath the Star at the American Airlines Center. It is the "National Anthem" of the Dallas Stars. I always get goose bumps when the guitar riff starts speeding up before Jeff K says those famous words.

We will even go into talking about when the Stars won the Stanley Cup back in 1999. It was one of the most historic times in the franchise's history. The Stars defied the odds back in 1999 to bring home one of the toughest trophies to win in sports, the Stanley Cup. The Stars have been very close to making the Stanley Cup Finals the past three seasons after losing in the Stanley Cup Finals back in 2020. However, the Stars will always be known in Dallas for what they did before the turn of the century.

Those are just a couple of the topics that we will be going over this week. Later this afternoon, we will dive into one of the most iconic players in franchise history, Mike Modano. One of the best American-born hockey players helped bring the trophy home in 1999. Even though he ended up playing for a season in Detroit, he was the reason hockey has developed into a sport in the State of Texas. Let's have fun this week, looking at some of the most iconic things about the Stars.

