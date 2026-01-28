Thomas Harley's Hail Mary helped the Stars escape St. Louis with a 4-3 win

After being cooped up inside their houses all weekend, you think the Dallas Stars would have a lot of rust on them. However, that was the complete opposite of how I thought the game was going to go tonight. After beating the St. Louis Blues last Thursday night, the Stars were back at it tonight in St. Louis as they took on the Blues. It was great seeing Matt Duchene get a couple of goals in the 4-3 win over the Blues tonight. He's been due for quite a while after the rough start to the season he's had.

Tired: back-to-back games against St. Louis



Wired: back-to-back GAME-WINNERS with a minute left to play!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dkQGCJA9je — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 28, 2026

Even though the Stars came away with the win tonight, they still have some work to improve on as this road trip continues. First off, you can't allow your opponent to have possession of the puck. The fact that two of the Stars' goals tonight came on the power play. I would like to see some even-strength goals happening as well. Secondly, you have to hit your opponents to win a hockey game. It's just a fact. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's win over the Blues.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2026-01-27: pic.twitter.com/JxsK5zeioJ — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) January 28, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 4. Great penalty kill in the first period

After struggling to kill penalties in the last game against the St. Louis Blues, the Stars had a fantastic penalty kill in the first period tonight. After Matt Duchene was sent to the box for "cross-checking". The Stars killed off the penalty. They wouldn't even allow the Blues to get set up in the Stars' zone. That tells me the Stars took away from the last game; they couldn't let the Blues score on the power play tonight. Great penalty kill by the Stars as they made a strong statement early on in the game.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 3. Just couldn't get much time in the Blues' zone

One thing that really stood out tonight was the Stars' inability to get time in the Blues' zone to create any dangerous chances. I really think the Stars' inability to get any time to set up in the Blues' zone had a significant impact on tonight's game. The Stars need to dominate time of possession if they want a long playoff run this season. The way they played tonight allowed the Blues to control the pace of play. That's like playing with matches near a giant propane tank.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 2. One hit in the first period?

Are the Stars afraid to even check someone into the boards right now? One hit in the first period for the Stars says a lot about where the Stars need to improve at the trade deadline in March. Also, you can't wait for Lian Bichsel to get back in the lineup because you know he's a human wrecking machine. Until then, the Stars need to get going with throwing their bodies into players. The Blues dictated most of the game tonight because of that. Let me know if I need to stock up on Monster Energy before Thursday's game, gents.

Unacceptable physicality tonight. Just unacceptable pic.twitter.com/yRqktSYIii — Blackout Dallas (@BlackoutDallas) January 28, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 1. Dutchy is back and on fire

Matt Duchene is back, and the Stars might not have to look for any offense at the trade deadline this season. Things got off to a quick start with two goals in 40 seconds in the middle frame from him. He's had a rough year with injuries and dealing with secondary concussion symptoms. Seeing that smile on his face tonight is what a Stars fan wants to know from him the rest of the season. The Stars are back on Thursday, traveling to Vegas to take on the Golden Knights.