Time for Hemming to show the coaching staff he needs one more year with Barrie

The Dallas Stars have a very good track record of drafting outstanding hockey players. You've seen the success that Wyatt Johnston and others have had over the last five seasons. Thomas Harley and Jason Robertson are both up for massive extensions, and talks between Jim Nill and Robertson's agent are progressing, according to Robert Tiffin. At least things are progressing, unlike Micah Parsons' agent and Jerry Jones. One player who will be in the tournament is Emil Hemming.

When the Stars drafted young Hemming back in 2024, I was a little skeptical of the pick because of the need for a defenseman. Although left-handed shooters were another need for the Stars, I thought defense would take priority. At the midpoint of the season, I started to get worried about Hemming's stat line with the Barrie Colts. I know he's only 18, but with the way that the Stars' front office hyped up Hemming, I expected more from him. The second half of the season was a completely different story.

One of the top prospects I expect to be front and center on the first or second line this weekend is Hemming. It's probably where he will end up playing by the time he's ready for the NHL. With the way he played with the Colts in the second half of the season, I want to see him take over the game and prove to Jim Nill and the Stars' front office that he only needs one more season with the Barrie Colts. With 18 goals and 30 assists last season, if he can prove that he can constantly score over 20 goals a season, he should be playing with the Texas Stars shortly.

Now I don't want him to become a super human like Cameron Schmidt tonight. Both of them are very unlikely to make the opening night roster for the Stars this season. Both of them will be going back to Canada for the upcoming season. However, they can prove to the Stars' front office they are ready for the big leagues shortly. Hemming needs to take it one shift at a time this weekend. If he goes out and plays his style of hockey, it could help the Stars sweep the Red Wings.

